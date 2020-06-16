WELL, WELL, WELL – RAIS YATIM SWORN IN AS SENATOR – WHEN WILL HE BE MADE A FULL SENIOR MINISTER – AZMIN SHOULD WORRY!

KUALA LUMPUR— Negri Sembilan Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim was among the five individuals sworn in as senators before the Senate president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran at Dewan Negara today.

All of them were appointed upon the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The Senate now has 70 members, 26 of whom were state appointees, while 44 others were appointed by the King, including three to represent the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Labuan.

— Bernama

