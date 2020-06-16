BIG ANNOUNCEMENT ON PAKATAN’S PM CANDIDATE TODAY? FORGET IT – NO TOP MEETING AT PKR HQ – BUT OFFICIAL STATEMENT TO BE ISSUED LATER TODAY

PETALING JAYA: There will be no Pakatan Harapan meeting at the PKR headquarters on Tuesday (June 16) on the coalition’s choice of prime ministerial candidate, but PKR strategic communications director Fahmi Fadzil says a statement will be issued later in the day.

“The official statement of the top leadership will be issued late this evening or much later today,” he said in a statement on Tuesday (June 16).

The much anticipated meeting among top Pakatan leaders and its allies was expected to take place to make a final decision on who — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim or Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad — will be their choice of candidate for the Prime Minister post.

Supporters from both camps have expressed hope on social media via hashtag #DemiMalaysia that the two leaders will put aside all their differences and work together for the country.

Top Pakatan Plus leaders held a meeting on Tuesday (June 9) and said it had yielded “positive developments”.

Pakatan Plus is an informal term referring to the Pakatan coalition after Bersatu and several PKR leaders left.

It comprises Opposition parties, namely Pakatan parties, several ex-Bersatu leaders and Parti Warisan Sabah.

Pakatan expected to make big announcement on PM candidate

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan and its allies are expected make a final decision in a meeting Tuesday (June 16) on who – Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim or Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad – will be their choice of candidate for prime minister.

Supporters from both camps are using the #DemiMalaysia hashtag on social media, hoping that the two leaders will put aside their differences and work together for the country.

Twitter user Maf73 said,”@chedetofficial @anwaribrahim, one of you will have to be the bigger man. If either of you can’t, make way for someone else and support that candidate,” he said.

Another Twitter user, Eddy Daud, said; “Pakatan is stuck between a rock and a very hard place. Ditch Dr Mahathir as PM candidate and lose Warisan and Mahathir-friendly MPs. Ditch Anwar as PM candidate, what’s the meaning of Pakatan without Anwar? Besides losing the PKR MP votes,” he said.

Twitter user Syo-Kay said; “Come on lah @chedetofficial @anwaribrahim #DemiMalaysia “

Liew Chin Tong, a former deputy minister in the Pakatan administration had said that Anwar and Dr Mahathir must more than ever before work together to save the nation from the current political turmoil.

“Without Dr Mahathir and Anwar working in unison, Pakatan and its allies’ 109 seats will be fragmented and Muhyiddin (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin) will be the biggest winner. Refusing to join forces is akin to giving a free passage to Muhyiddin’s rule, ” he said.

