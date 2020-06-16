THE FACE OF A VERY GREEDY MAN: BE WISE, MAHATHIR – ACCEPT THAT NO ONE CAN BE PM FOR THE 3RD TIME, THE PEOPLE NO LONGER TRUST IN YOUR ABILITY – EVEN AMANAH MINCES NO WORDS – WHILE NAZRI CALLS FOR SNAP GE TO END ‘PING-PONG GAME’ AT BOTH PERIKATAN & PAKATAN

Former de facto law minister Nazri Abdul Aziz has urged the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition to call for snap polls to end the political uncertainty.
This came after speculation that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was gearing up for snap elections by the year’s end after tabling an election budget.
The snap polls should be conducted at the parliamentary and state levels once the Covid-19 pandemic is under control, Nazri (above) was quoted as saying by Free Malaysia Today (FMT).
The “ping-pong game” of PN and Pakatan Harapan, where both sides claimed to have the majority support of MPs, has to stop as the people were uneasy with the political uncertainty, he said.
The Padang Rengas MP believed that Harapan does not command the numbers because if it did, it would have called for a press conference to announce it.
He hoped that Bersatu, Umno, and PAS will arrive at an agreement on the seat distribution for the polls as the three parties are Malay-based and could eye the same seats.
“Let’s make sure PN has a good majority and then we can stop this ping-pong game once and for all,” he said.
Citing the collapse of the Harapan government in less than two years, Nazri said the Malay parties in PN must champion the interests of the Malays.
He pledged his support to Muhyiddin (above) and said the latter should continue leading the government.
Muhyiddin is the most popular choice and had shown to be capable in his first 100 days in office, he said.
The Harapan-led federal government fell in February following a political coup, dubbed the Sheraton Move, which saw the defections of MPs from Bersatu and PKR.
Harapan also lost power in Johor, Perak, Malacca, and Kedah. Warisan-led Sabah had been speculated as the next to fall.
Snap polls appeared to not be in favour of Harapan as the combined support among Malays for Umno and PAS exceeded those won by Harapan back in the 2018 general election.
Nazri noted there were lots of uncertainties at the state level, especially in Sabah after former chief minister Musa Aman was cleared of all 46 corruption and money laundering charges.
“He is probably stronger (now after the court cases). He is the rightful chief minister in the first place,” he added.
It was reported yesterday that two Upko lawmakers – Kuala Penyu state assemblyperson Limus Jury and Sugut state assemblyperson James Ratib – left their party to become independents supporting PN.
Warisan vice-president Junz Wong said the Sabah government was still solid with a two-thirds majority despite the two Upko lawmakers leaving the coalition.
The Star quoted Wong as saying that the Sabah government commanded 41 out of 60 state seats while PN only controlled 19.
