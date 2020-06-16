THE FACE OF A VERY GREEDY MAN: BE WISE, MAHATHIR – ACCEPT THAT NO ONE CAN BE PM FOR THE 3RD TIME, THE PEOPLE NO LONGER TRUST IN YOUR ABILITY – EVEN AMANAH MINCES NO WORDS – WHILE NAZRI CALLS FOR SNAP GE TO END ‘PING-PONG GAME’ AT BOTH PERIKATAN & PAKATAN

Politics | June 16, 2020 by | 0 Comments

Pakatan Harapan should work to resolve its Prime Minister candidate issue quickly, which is like “a bone stuck in the throat”, said Amanah vice-president Mujahid Yusof Rawa.

Mujahid used the northern Malay analogy to describe the issue and said Harapan leaders had been reluctant to resolve the sticky situation ever since the coalition was formed before the 14th General Elections.

“This bone stuck in our throats is slowing us down and constantly threatening the path ahead of us. Unfortunately, some ‘friends’ do not help but keep blocking the path,” he said.

“Whether today the bones can be taken out or not, our voters are hoping for the best,” added the Parit Buntar MP.

“Both leaders need to see the larger truth, which is to save the rakyat from Perikatan Nasional, who toppled a legitimate government after brokering for positions and power,” Mujahid said.

“The post-Covid-19 situation needs a strong and trustable government who has strong national resilience where PN has failed. Let’s hope for the best decision today,” he added.

Mujahid was responding to Harapan and its allies possibly reaching a consensus on their candidate for PM today, paving the way for a countercoup.

He explained that Mahathir (below) could reposition himself politically but could still be around to help the new PM candidate gain acceptance.

There had been various proposals for the PM candidate to be Anwar Ibrahim or Warisan president Mohd Shafie Apdal, while Mahathir may be seeking to make a comeback, even if briefly, to set the stage for an ‘honourable exit’ from the political arena.

Meanwhile, Mujahid said whatever the decision is today, the people’s mandate needs to be restored as soon as possible, adding that the country’s political situation had reached a point of anti-climax with the establishment of a government without the people’s mandate.

“There needs to be a ‘next step’ because the intention of the ruling party today under PN is unclear – in the context of the country’s recovery plan,” he said.

“What is clear is that (the PN coalition) is simply in power as a means to (benefit) each other and not (fulfil) a manifesto they are trying to implement,” he added.

Mujahid stressed that if PN continued to rule, the country would suffer after spending prolonged time and energy dealing with political implications.

“Despite Harapan’s weaknesses, the intention among our coalition parties is clear in that we wish to restore the country. Our vision of cooperation and our fight against corruption and abuses of power is clear and obvious,” he added.

Nazri calls for snap polls, says time to end PN-Harapan ‘ping-pong’ game

Former de facto law minister Nazri Abdul Aziz has urged the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition to call for snap polls to end the political uncertainty.

This came after speculation that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was gearing up for snap elections by the year’s end after tabling an election budget.

The snap polls should be conducted at the parliamentary and state levels once the Covid-19 pandemic is under control, Nazri (above) was quoted as saying by Free Malaysia Today (FMT).

The “ping-pong game” of PN and Pakatan Harapan, where both sides claimed to have the majority support of MPs, has to stop as the people were uneasy with the political uncertainty, he said.

“One day it (the majority) is in my court and the next day, it is in your (Harapan) court then it is in my (PN) court. Let’s stop this uncertainty and have the general election.”

The Padang Rengas MP believed that Harapan does not command the numbers because if it did, it would have called for a press conference to announce it.

He hoped that Bersatu, Umno, and PAS will arrive at an agreement on the seat distribution for the polls as the three parties are Malay-based and could eye the same seats.

“Let’s make sure PN has a good majority and then we can stop this ping-pong game once and for all,” he said.

Citing the collapse of the Harapan government in less than two years, Nazri said the Malay parties in PN must champion the interests of the Malays.

He pledged his support to Muhyiddin (above) and said the latter should continue leading the government.

Muhyiddin is the most popular choice and had shown to be capable in his first 100 days in office, he said.

The Harapan-led federal government fell in February following a political coup, dubbed the Sheraton Move, which saw the defections of MPs from Bersatu and PKR.

Harapan also lost power in Johor, Perak, Malacca, and Kedah. Warisan-led Sabah had been speculated as the next to fall.

Snap polls appeared to not be in favour of Harapan as the combined support among Malays for Umno and PAS exceeded those won by Harapan back in the 2018 general election.

Nazri noted there were lots of uncertainties at the state level, especially in Sabah after former chief minister Musa Aman was cleared of all 46 corruption and money laundering charges.

“He is probably stronger (now after the court cases). He is the rightful chief minister in the first place,” he added.

It was reported yesterday that two Upko lawmakers – Kuala Penyu state assemblyperson Limus Jury and Sugut state assemblyperson James Ratib – left their party to become independents supporting PN.

Warisan vice-president Junz Wong said the Sabah government was still solid with a two-thirds majority despite the two Upko lawmakers leaving the coalition.

The Star quoted Wong as saying that the Sabah government commanded 41 out of 60 state seats while PN only controlled 19.

MKINI

.

Copyright © 2020 | Malaysia Chronicle