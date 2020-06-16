THE FACE OF A VERY GREEDY MAN: BE WISE, MAHATHIR – ACCEPT THAT NO ONE CAN BE PM FOR THE 3RD TIME, THE PEOPLE NO LONGER TRUST IN YOUR ABILITY – EVEN AMANAH MINCES NO WORDS – WHILE NAZRI CALLS FOR SNAP GE TO END ‘PING-PONG GAME’ AT BOTH PERIKATAN & PAKATAN

Pakatan Harapan should work to resolve its Prime Minister candidate issue quickly, which is like “a bone stuck in the throat”, said Amanah vice-president Mujahid Yusof Rawa.

Mujahid used the northern Malay analogy to describe the issue and said Harapan leaders had been reluctant to resolve the sticky situation ever since the coalition was formed before the 14th General Elections.

“This bone stuck in our throats is slowing us down and constantly threatening the path ahead of us. Unfortunately, some ‘friends’ do not help but keep blocking the path,” he said.

“Whether today the bones can be taken out or not, our voters are hoping for the best,” added the Parit Buntar MP.

He further said former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad had to come to terms that no one should become PM for the third time, adding that PKR president Anwar Ibrahim is the natural choice for the top office as agreed to by the Harapan coalition partners.

“Both leaders need to see the larger truth, which is to save the rakyat from Perikatan Nasional, who toppled a legitimate government after brokering for positions and power,” Mujahid said.

“The post-Covid-19 situation needs a strong and trustable government who has strong national resilience where PN has failed. Let’s hope for the best decision today,” he added.

Mujahid was responding to Harapan and its allies possibly reaching a consensus on their candidate for PM today, paving the way for a countercoup.

He explained that Mahathir (below) could reposition himself politically but could still be around to help the new PM candidate gain acceptance.

There had been various proposals for the PM candidate to be Anwar Ibrahim or Warisan president Mohd Shafie Apdal, while Mahathir may be seeking to make a comeback, even if briefly, to set the stage for an ‘honourable exit’ from the political arena.

Meanwhile, Mujahid said whatever the decision is today, the people’s mandate needs to be restored as soon as possible, adding that the country’s political situation had reached a point of anti-climax with the establishment of a government without the people’s mandate.

“There needs to be a ‘next step’ because the intention of the ruling party today under PN is unclear – in the context of the country’s recovery plan,” he said.

“What is clear is that (the PN coalition) is simply in power as a means to (benefit) each other and not (fulfil) a manifesto they are trying to implement,” he added.

Mujahid stressed that if PN continued to rule, the country would suffer after spending prolonged time and energy dealing with political implications.

“Despite Harapan’s weaknesses, the intention among our coalition parties is clear in that we wish to restore the country. Our vision of cooperation and our fight against corruption and abuses of power is clear and obvious,” he added.

