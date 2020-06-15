UMNO TO STOP USING THE BN ‘DACING’ LOGO FOR GE15? FORGET IT, MUHYIDDIN! WHO KNOWS ABOUT YOUR PERIKATAN – IT’S NOT EVEN A REGISTERED COALITION, HOW CAN IT HAVE A LOGO UNLESS THE ROS ABUSES ITS POWER AGAIN

Umno veteran Shahrir Samad believed that it would be difficult for Umno not to campaign under the BN banner during the 15th general election (GE15).

He said this amidst speculations of whether BN and PAS would join Perikatan Nasional (PN) to form a coalition in the coming GE.

Shahrir further surmised that Bersatu and former PKR deputy president Azmin Ali’s new party would likely be announced as the PN.

“Azmin’s party will represent the non-Malays (in PN) like how MCA, MIC and other BN component parties represent the non-Malays in BN. Each with their own election logo,” said Shahrir in a post on Facebook.

The former Johor Bahru MP added that there was only one occasion when BN members opposed using the coalition’s logo in an election.

It is believed that he was referring to the Sungai Kandis by-election in which Umno momentarily contemplated running under its own flag but reverted to using the BN flag.

“After that by-election, BN used its logo to campaign in the Cameron Highlands, Semenyih, Rantau, Tanjung Piai, and Kimanis by-elections. And they won with style,” he said.

Shahrir (above) opined that BN, PAS, and Bersatu Plus (Bersatu after Dr Mahathir’s faction’s ouster) would most likely be an electoral pact rather than a formal coalition.

“If it’s just an election agreement or electoral pact, what they need to discuss are the distribution of seats among them, and how they can formulate an offer to the voters,” he said.

Shahrir added that the final decision on these issues would be decided on in the Umno supreme council and Muafakat Nasional technical committee in the upcoming days.

MKINI

