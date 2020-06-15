SABAH EXODUS INTENSIFIES – 2 UPKO REPS DEFECT FROM SHAFIE-LED STATE GOVT: IT’S ALL A MATTER OF MONEY & PROMISES OF GRAVY TRAIN – MUSA AMAN CAN REGAIN CONTROL IF SHAFIE’S ALLIES DESERT HIM – LEAVING WARISAN STRANDED ON ITS OWN

Politics | June 15, 2020 by | 0 Comments

Two Sabah assemblypersons have announced they are quitting United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko), which is aligned with the Warisan-led Sabah state government.

Kuala Penyu state representative Limus Jury and Sugut representative James Ratib said they are leaving Upko, as reported by Bernama.

With their exit, Upko now has only two assemblypersons left in Sabah.

MKINI

.

Copyright © 2020 | Malaysia Chronicle