SABAH EXODUS INTENSIFIES – 2 UPKO REPS DEFECT FROM SHAFIE-LED STATE GOVT: IT’S ALL A MATTER OF MONEY & PROMISES OF GRAVY TRAIN – MUSA AMAN CAN REGAIN CONTROL IF SHAFIE’S ALLIES DESERT HIM – LEAVING WARISAN STRANDED ON ITS OWN
Two Sabah assemblypersons have announced they are quitting United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko), which is aligned with the Warisan-led Sabah state government.
Kuala Penyu state representative Limus Jury and Sugut representative James Ratib said they are leaving Upko, as reported by Bernama.
With their exit, Upko now has only two assemblypersons left in Sabah.
However, even with the exit of the two Upko state representatives today, the Warisan-led coalition government still holds a two-thirds majority in the state assembly.
MKINI
