UNDER MUHYIDDIN, EVEN IF A DONKEY BRAYS ‘NAJIB IS INNOCENT’ – HE WILL BE FOUND INNOCENT & DISCHARGED: DEJA-VU – MALAYSIA BACK IN THE HANDS OF BIG-TIME CROOKS & THEIR ‘SECOND-GRADE’ CRIMINAL HENCHMEN

Apandi was one of those second grade criminals who avoided being prosecuted (for now) whilst the big fish were being hauled in over 1MDB.

However, the man is a proven liar who was prepared to embarrass himself before the world in return for a fat job from Najib Razak, whom he chose to exonerate whilst stupidly waving the evidence towards the cameras.

In short. ex-Attorney General Apandi is not a credible witness and he is not an objective one either. He failed to bring forward this evidence for two years until the political wheels turned – so much for an independent judicial figure.

Where is his alleged record of Sri Ram’s remarks and why would it matter if Sri Ram had advised him to do his job and charge Najib?

Apandi is no more independent than Ghani Patail and we know who appointed the both of them and why.

No Credibility From This Latest Najib Apologist

Former attorney-general Mohamed Apandi Ali, who had on social media accused special prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram of trying to convince him to arrest former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak, has taken his allegations to court. An affidavit by Apandi (above) was filed on June 12 in relation to Najib’s RM2.28 billion 1MDB case, RM6.64 billion International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) case and RM47 million SRC International cases. In the affidavit, he repeated the claims against Sri Ram which he uploaded on Facebook on June 10. In the Facebook post, Apandi claimed that Sri Ram had approached him at his house in January 2018 under the instruction of former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

