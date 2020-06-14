WAN SAIFUL SURELY BERSATU’S BIGGEST JOKER! UMNO MUST BE THE ONE TO SACRIFICE MOST, BERSATU MAN DEMANDS – A DAY AFTER REPORTS SWIRL MUHYIDDIN EYEING SNAP GE & 50 SEATS FOR BERSATU TO CONTEST – WILL ZAHID AGREE, WHAT SAY ASYRAF, KHALED, MAT HASAN?

PETALING JAYA: A PPBM Supreme Council member says Umno will have to sacrifice the most if it wants the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition to continue.

Wan Saiful Wan Jan said “that is why we must respect their wisdom and internal processes”.

He added that PN had the potential to be more stable than PH and better than BN.

He admitted that Umno may lose the dominance it had as the major party in BN, adding that this situation may worry some of the party’s leaders.

“Right now, Umno needs to be given time and room to manage the transition. All parties in PN must understand and respect the process that is happening in the party.

“Umno leaders aren’t new to politics and they have had a lot of experience in managing change. Give them time and respect their internal process,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Wan Saiful also said PN’s registration as an official political entity needs to be done quickly as their opponents were raising many questions.

“I feel the registration is a prerequisite that must be fulfilled. I hope an announcement on this can be made soon.”

PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan previously said PAS will continue to strengthen its political cooperation with PPBM and Umno in order to defend PN’s position while preparing for the 15th general election.

On May 17, PPBM, BN, PAS, GPS, PBS and STAR leaders signed a memorandum of understanding to confirm their support for the PN government, led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Wan Saiful said PN’s formation in February had raised many question marks as the coalition’s identity and agenda were still unclear.

However, he said PN had indirectly restored the position of the Malay people as the leaders of the government while ensuring the welfare of other races.

“During PH’s time, they sidelined the sentiments of the Malay people, causing instability.

“In PN, there was no jostle for the position of prime minister like what happened between Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Anwar Ibrahim. Muhyiddin was supported by all parties,” he said. -FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Bersatu eyes 50 seats as Muhyiddin mulls snap polls

Prime Minister and Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin is reported to have stated his desire for an election during a party supreme council meeting on June 4. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, June 13, 2020.

BERSATU wants to contest up to 50 out of the 222 seats in the Dewan Rakyat as Putrajaya ramps up preparations for snap elections this year, sources told The Malaysians Insight.

Sources said this was discussed at a meeting between Bersatu and PAS leaders in Putrajaya on June 1 “PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang was told to prepare for snap elections this year,” one source told The Malaysian Insight. “In the meeting, Bersatu said it plans to contest as many as 50 out of the 222 seats. “But PAS hasn’t decided on how many seats it will give up to Bersatu as some of the seats overlap with the party’s.” The party source said PAS is willing to let Bersatu defend the seats it has. “But which seats? The ones they won in GE14? Or the ones they added from Umno and PKR?” said the source. Currently, Bersatu has 33 MPs after last month’s sacking of Dr Mahathir Mohamad (Langkawi), Mukhriz Mahathir (Jerlun), Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman (Muar), Dr Maszlee Malik (Simpang Renggam) and Amiruddin Hamzah (Kubang Pasu). Bersatu’s 33 MPs consist of seven who won under the Pakatan Harapan ticket in 2018, 15 from Umno and 11 PKR dissidents. The seven original Bersatu MPs are Tambun, Titiwangsa, Kuala Pilah, Alor Gajah, Pagoh, Sri Gading and Sg Besar. Following the change in governments in February, Bersatu added 11 from PKR – Nibong Tebal, Indera Mahkota, Gombak, Ampang, Bandar Tun Razak, Segamat, Batu Pahat in the peninsula and Ranau, Puncak Borneo, Saratok and Lubuk Antu in Sabah. The biggest bloc of 15 from Umno are Tanah Merah, Jeli, Hulu Terengganu, Tasek Gelugor, Larut, Bagan Serai, Bukit Gantang, Sabak Bernam, Masjid Tanah and Mersing in Peninsular Malaysia and Kudat, Beaufort, Sipitang, Beluran and Libaran in Sabah. Among these seats, Tanah Merah, Jeli, Hulu Terengganu, Indera Mahkota, Bukit Gantang and Titiwangsa are those that PAS won before or keenly contested in previous elections. PAS is reported to be unwilling to cede any of its seats to Bersatu if snap polls are called. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, June 13, 2020. The Malaysian Insight has tried to verify with various PAS leaders but they neither deny nor confirm details of the June 1 meeting. One former PAS election strategist said: “I cannot say more”. Following the meeting on June 1, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said in a statement that the party is confident that the Perikatan Nasional parties are ready to finalise seat allocations to face GE15. Similarly, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said on Facebook the party is prepared for elections, after meeting Umno advisory board chairman Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah on Thursday. Meanwhile, several Perikatan Nasional sources told The Malaysian Insight that the three-month-old government is preparing to hold snap elections this year despite the Covid-19 pandemic. “The government knows that its majority is too thin, with just 115. “Besides the threat that it can be overturned, it will be very hard for the government to function properly in Parliament with that slim majority. As such, the higher-ups have decided to go for snap elections this year,” said a senior Putrajaya officer. Putrajaya has commissioned two independent surveys to gauge voter sentiment and demands ahead of elections, he said. Singapore’s Straits Times reported yesterday that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is gearing up for snap polls this year to end doubts over his mandate amid accusations that PN is a “back-door” government that lacks a parliamentary majority. With the federal legislature’s meetings in March postponed and the one-day sitting on May 18 ending without any debate, Muhyiddin’s majority has yet to be tested, although there were 114 MPs who sat in the government bench during the Agong’s 45-minute opening speech. Quoting sources, ST reported that the Bersatu president made his intentions clear at its supreme council meeting on June 4 and has followed up by briefing divisional chiefs in several meetings over subsequent days. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.