NAJIB’S FAVORITE MACC CHIEF RUSHES TO BASH MAHATHIR – DESPITE HIS OWN ABUSE OF POWER & SEX SCANDALS STILL FRESH IN THE PUBLIC’S MIND: ‘YOU ARE IN CONTEMPT OF COURT’ FOR SAYING MUHYIDDIN WILL ENSURE 6 UMNO MPs WILL GO SCOT-FREE DESPITE THEIR MOUNTAIN OF CORRUPTION CHARGES

FORMER prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad is in contempt of court for saying his predecessor Muhyiddin Yassin will ensure six Umno MPs currently facing trial for corruption will go free, said former anti-graft chief Dzulkifli Ahmad.

Dzulkifli tweeted that Dr Mahathir had insulted the judiciary, as only the courts could decide if accused persons would be freed or not.

“Only the court can release the accused. The statement that ‘Muhyiddin will ensure that six MPs will be found not guilty’ is a contempt of court!

“An insult to judges presiding over the cases,” he tweeted.

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir in a blog post accused Muhyiddin of planning to ensure the six MPs facing corruption charges would walk free as he needed a slim majority to stay in power.

Dr Mahathir named the six as Najib Razak, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, Ahmad Maslan and Bung Mokhtar Radin.

“Now, the number of MPs supporting Muhyiddin is only 114, just three more than half (of the 222 MPs in the Dewan Rakyat).

“If these six MPs are found guilty by the court, they will no longer be MPs. Muhyiddin will only be left with 108, less than half. His government will collapse.

“For that reason, Muhyiddin will ensure that the six MPs will not be found guilty. Therefore, Muhyiddin will be saved,” Dr Mahathir wrote.

Dr Mahathir’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) government was ousted in late February by Muhyiddin’s Perikatan National coalition with Barisan Nasional, PAS, renegade PKR leaders and Gabungan Parti Sarawak, after Muhyiddin, who is Bersatu president, took the party out of PH.

Dr Mahathir, who disagreed with the move, resigned as prime minister, triggering the PH’s government’s collapse.

Dzulkifli was made Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief in August 2016 under Najib’s administration, and resigned on May 14, 2018, after PH took over Putrajaya.

He began tweeting in March after Perikatan Nasional took over the federal government.

While PH was in Putrajaya, the MACC under chief commissioner Latheefa Koya had released audio recordings of secretly taped telephone conversations in which Dzulkifli was implicated in disclosing to Najib that there were plans for his arrest related to SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former 1Malaysia Development Berhad subsidiary.

The arrest did not happen as then attorney-general Abdul Gani Patail was abruptly replaced by Najib.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.