Akhramsyah Sanusi (photo) said the reformasi agenda pursued by PKR does not hinge on its president Anwar Ibrahim becoming prime minister, but rather on Harapan’s return to power.

“Anwar and his allies should be focussed not on Anwar himself becoming PM as ‘reformasi’ no longer hinges on this.

“It relies on Harapan returning to power. Hence the focus should be to return Harapan to power, even if it means Mahathir is the better candidate to assure that,” he told Malaysiakini.

Harapan, together with Mahathir’s faction and Warisan, are planning to seize back power from Perikatan Nasional, but the dispute between Anwar and Mahathir over who should lead remains a sticking point.

Akhramsyah said the nonagenarian had already adopted the reformasi agenda during his time as Harapan’s prime minister.

This, he said, includes “unpopular moves” to clean up Tabung Haji, the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) and other GLCs, which resulted in lower profits and dividends but were necessary to strengthen their corporate governance.

“Some reforms were even unpopular but necessary and pursued by Mahathir anyway, guided by the Harapan leadership in cabinet and without the presence of Anwar.

“The reformasi agenda, where it has been seen as good for the nation, has by and large been adopted by Harapan under Mahathir and he is determined to continue to pursue it,” he said.

He also said that Anwar is the sole contender to be Mahathir’s “heir” and should find comfort in that.

He said the former prime minister had proven his sincerity by resigning when compelled by Muhyiddin Yassin’s faction to break his promise to hand over power to Anwar.

“If Anwar forgets that the struggle for reformasi is greater than any leader, even himself, he may never attain the goal of ever being prime minister, worst still he may never see reformasi achieve sustainable changes in our country in his life time,” he added.

Harapan Plus is ironing out the prime minister candidate matter, with a decision expected by Tuesday.

A meeting was held in Sri Hartamas yesterday but no details of what transpired have been forthcoming.

