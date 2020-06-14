THE VERDICT IS LOUD & CLEAR – ANWAR MUST BE THE PM CANDIDATE FOR PAKATAN – MAHATHIR SIMPLY CANNOT BE TRUSTED – ALREADY HIS LOYALISTS ARE SHOWING THEIR RACIST CLAWS JUST TO TWIST & TURN THE ISSUE OF WHY A SELFISH & SHAMELESS 95-YEAR-OLD WOULD INSIST ON BEING PM A THIRD TIME & ACCUSING ANWAR OF BEING A MEGALOMANIAC – IRONIC OR NOT

I can see clearly now the rain is gone

I can see all obstacles in my way

Gone are the dark clouds that had me blind

It’s gonna be a bright (bright)

Bright (bright) shiny day …

Jimmy Cliff, a Jamaican reggae musician, released the Johnny Nash number, I can see clearly now, in 1993 and it became an instant hit.

That upbeat song, the lyrics of which exhorts one to look forward towards brighter days after seeing through the obstacles and dark clouds mirrors what’s going on in Pakatan Harapan today, that is if those politicians inside are able to see what many of us, outsiders, can clearly see.

Oh yes, I can see clearly now that the “rain” is gone – all the obstacles (read traitors and turncoats) inside the Harapan coalition we voted into power in GE14 are now gone – and for the better.

I can see clearly now that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration of Muhyiddin Yassin is shaky as his “backdoor government” clearly lacks the support of the majority of Malaysians. Its legitimacy is also seriously in doubt.

Even Muhyiddin can see that clearly himself as he is now considering the option of calling for fresh elections by year-end, as reported.

I can also see clearly now that PKR president Anwar Ibrahim is the new chairperson of the Pakatan Harapan Plus coalition and that it is very clear to me that he should be the prime minister candidate of the opposition group.

Unfortunately, there is another contender to be PM – Dr Mahathir Mohamad. This is where the dynamics in Harapan turns delicate and tricky.

It is also clear to many of us that Mahathir is now planning a counter-coup with his Harapan Plus allies. To those supporting such a move, they are probably saddened that the choice of the PM candidate remains the sore point.

Early this week, Mahathir made a rare appearance (below) at the PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya to attend a Harapan meeting chaired by Anwar. Also present was Parti Warisan president Shafie Apdal who was on the PKR premises for the first time.

All later emerged from the meeting declaring that there would be “positive news” from the coalition within a week.

It soon became clear that the meeting has yet to decide on the PM candidate – the issue continues to stick out like a sore thumb.

Last Friday, PKR, DAP and Amanah leaders met again – this time without Mahathir and Shafie.

We can guess the meeting’s top agenda after a Harapan announcement that their PM candidate will be revealed coming Tuesday.

There is something which I cannot see clearly – why is Mahathir still keen on becoming prime minister for the third time?

I keep asking myself whether I am blind or is it Mahathir who is blind. I find it difficult to comprehend why a man of 95 is still interested to be the nation’s chief executive, a position he had held for 22 years and 22 months over two different periods of his long life.

And if I have heard correctly, Mahathir only wants to be prime minister for six months after which he would pass the baton to Anwar.

Perhaps there is something Mahathir can clearly see ahead of him which you and I cannot.

However, I am still uncertain whether I should trust Mahathir’s instincts again and give him the benefit of the doubt after what had happened over the past two years.

What I cannot see, ahead of Mahathir’s moves, has put me in a dilemma. Somehow, the trust and confidence I had in Mahathir prior to GE14 are sadly lacking this time.

Let me be honest and relate this little tale. In April, a Harapan leader, a dear friend, asked me what I thought of the Mahathir-Anwar joint statement where the duo have agreed to set aside their differences and work together again to wrest power from the backdoor government of Muhyiddin.

My initial reaction was sheer disbelief: “Seriously? Mahathir and Anwar together – surely, not again. What a dumb move!”

With due respect, after what happened in February, I had had enough of the Mahathir-Anwar combo. I wanted Harapan to move on and start afresh.

I no longer have faith in the hopeless Harapan that was hopeless in handling power, leaving Malaysians hopelessly in a limbo.

We need leaders who know what they are doing to inspire and bring hope and positive changes to the nation.

Malaysians need role models around them. Leaders must provide clear directions on how to move the nation forward.

My dream for Malaysia is a fresh start with 222 new members of Parliament. No more Harapan, Harapan Plus or PN. Enough of the same breed of politicians.

Since that is not likely to happen, I am stuck with what is on display before me and will make the most of it.

In Pakatan Harapan Plus, Anwar should be the PM candidate just as he has rightly been chosen to be the opposition leader.

In a recent interview with Malaysiakini, Anwar conceded that some Harapan lawmakers have pragmatic views and want Mahathir to be the premier candidate in order to secure the numbers needed to gain a majority in Parliament.

But realpolitik or not, Anwar, the decision is not yours alone to make. It is also not for the 20-odd people on the Harapan presidential council to make. Ultimately, the position of Malaysians matters.

On this issue of the PM candidate, there is only one name for now. He should be Anwar Ibrahim, love him or loathe him.

That, I can see clearly now. –MKINI

Reformasi hinges on Harapan’s return to power, not Anwar as PM – Akhramsyah

A Bersatu supreme council member has used PKR rhetoric to make an argument in favour of Dr Mahathir Mohamad as Pakatan Harapan Plus continues to wrangle with who should be their choice of prime minister. Akhramsyah Sanusi (photo) said the reformasi agenda pursued by PKR does not hinge on its president Anwar Ibrahim becoming prime minister, but rather on Harapan’s return to power. “Anwar and his allies should be focussed not on Anwar himself becoming PM as ‘reformasi’ no longer hinges on this. “It relies on Harapan returning to power. Hence the focus should be to return Harapan to power, even if it means Mahathir is the better candidate to assure that,” he told Malaysiakini. Harapan, together with Mahathir’s faction and Warisan, are planning to seize back power from Perikatan Nasional, but the dispute between Anwar and Mahathir over who should lead remains a sticking point. Akhramsyah said the nonagenarian had already adopted the reformasi agenda during his time as Harapan’s prime minister. This, he said, includes “unpopular moves” to clean up Tabung Haji, the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) and other GLCs, which resulted in lower profits and dividends but were necessary to strengthen their corporate governance. “Some reforms were even unpopular but necessary and pursued by Mahathir anyway, guided by the Harapan leadership in cabinet and without the presence of Anwar. “The reformasi agenda, where it has been seen as good for the nation, has by and large been adopted by Harapan under Mahathir and he is determined to continue to pursue it,” he said. He also said that Anwar is the sole contender to be Mahathir’s “heir” and should find comfort in that. He said the former prime minister had proven his sincerity by resigning when compelled by Muhyiddin Yassin’s faction to break his promise to hand over power to Anwar. “If Anwar forgets that the struggle for reformasi is greater than any leader, even himself, he may never attain the goal of ever being prime minister, worst still he may never see reformasi achieve sustainable changes in our country in his life time,” he added. Harapan Plus is ironing out the prime minister candidate matter, with a decision expected by Tuesday. A meeting was held in Sri Hartamas yesterday but no details of what transpired have been forthcoming. MKINI MKINI

