ANOTHER OF AZMIN CARTEL STARTS TO SHIP OUT OF PKR: SELANGOR REP SET TO DEFECT – BUT THE ONE ANWAR NEEDS TO SACK IS THE MB
PETALING JAYA: Another PKR leader is expected to leave the party today.
A source told FMT the Selangor assemblyman’s decision to quit the party was due to her disappointment with the leadership of PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, who has sidelined several supporters of former deputy president Azmin Ali.
The decision to leave PKR is expected to negatively impact its women’s wing, which has already been affected by the suspension of its chief, Haniza Mohd Talha, in April for allegedly meeting two party leaders who have aligned themselves with the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.
FMT also understands that the leader’s resignation will be followed by similar resignations by other divisional leaders, a move which will dent the party’s grassroots development.
