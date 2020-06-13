PNB TOP POSTS TOO VALUABLE FOR GREEDY MUHYIDDIN & CO TO LEAVE ALONE – PNB CEO SET TO EXIT AFTER JUST 7 MONTHS – EVEN ZETI’S CHAIR IS NO LONGER SAFE
JALIL Rasheed is set to exit Permodalan Nasional Bhd after serving as president and CEO for seven months, reports The Edge Weekly.
Quoting sources, the business paper said a board meeting will be held to deliberate the matter.
Zeti Akhtar Aziz is PNB chairman.
Jalil, 38, is the youngest chief of PNB and was appointed by Pakatan Harapan in October, replacing Abdul Rahman Ahmad.
If he departs, his tenure is also the shortest in the sovereign unit trust fund’s history.
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
