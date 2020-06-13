WAITING FOR THE RIGHT NUMBER OF ZEROES? DAP’S SOLE MALAY MP A PRIME TARGET FOR THE LIKE OF AZMIN CARTEL & UMNO TO ‘BRIBE’ OVER TO THEIR SIDE: ‘SOME PEOPLE ARE PLAYING FUNNY POLITICS’ – TENGKU ZULPURI DENIES RED-HOT RUMORS

Raub MP Tengku Zulpuri Shah Raja Puji said he will not be defecting from DAP to join a Perikatan Nasional (PN) component party, despite having received overtures.

Tengku Zulpuri said this when contacted by Malaysiakini, who asked him to respond to speculation among political circles that he was being poached by PN component parties.

“Some people are playing ‘funny’ politics. God willing, I will be with Pakatan Harapan dan DAP through rain or shine.

“Positions are not everything,” he said.

Speculation is rife that PN is actively looking for defections from Harapan, not only just PKR but also DAP and Amanah, in order to boost its numbers.

During the May sitting of the Dewan Rakyat, PN had, according to Parliament’s seating plan, 114 on its side, giving it a tissue-thin majority of three and it is seeking to further boost its members.

The next sitting is scheduled for July where PN’s numbers would be tested when it attempts to pass government bills.

So far, PN has managed to secure the defection of Lubuk Antu MP Jugah Muyang from PKR.

DAP’s sole Malay MP

Tengku Zulpuri, 55, is DAP’s sole Malay MP, making him a prized target for PN which has branded itself as a Malay-Muslim government.

He won the Raub seat in 2018, unseating long-time incumbent Chew Mei Fun from MCA by securing 46.9 percent of the vote in a three-cornered fight.

Tengku Zulpuri, a member of the Pahang royal family, was deputy minister of water, land and natural resources in the Pakatan Harapan government.

In 2013, Tengku Zulpuri was the Pahang legislative assembly lawmaker for Mentakab and was the state opposition leader.

Asked for details about the overtures, Tengku Zulpuri said he was approached by acquaintances within Umno and Bersatu.

“Although we are from different parties, we are still friends. But we must have principles,” he said.

