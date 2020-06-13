THE DAY ANWAR POOPED MAHATHIR’S PARTY: MALAYSIA’S OLDEST HORSE GETS HIS JUST DESERTS FOR ALWAYS TRYING TO MAKE USE OF HIS ALLIES & THEN BETRAYING THEM THE MOMENT HE HAS THE UPPERHAND

Instead of all the hot air about having 115 MPs it suddenly became a ‘We have 107 MPs”. Understandably Dr Mahathir has also gone quiet since then. What a slap in the face. I hope it is a lesson learnt. There is more to this. First here is an excellent analysis by the Malay Mail. Congratulations. You can read their full story here . I have a very truncated version.

Huh? What? Arithmetic tak cukup lah Brader. You need 112 MPs. But Brader Anwar pointedly came out and said that “ We have 107 MPs “. Folks he was just informing the whole world that Dr Mahathir does NOT have the majority support of the MPs. If Dr Mahathir does not feel any sensation in the behind by now, he should at least feel like an idiot. Because for certain Dr Mahathir has been made to look like the old fire brigade horse – your days are over.

KL June 12



Dr M presented in Feb 115 MPs purportedly backing him

how have things changed?

Below is a comparison of Dr M’s 115 MPs on Feb 29 and how it has changed

1. Bersatu

February 2020: Six Bersatu MPs backing Dr M

Currently: Reduced from six to five.

2. PKR

February 2020: 40 MPs backing Dr M

Currently: Reduced from 40 to 38.

3. DAP

No change. Current count: 42.

4. Parti Amanah Negara

11 MPs – no changes

Current count: 11

5. Parti Warisan Sabah

Nine MPs

Current count: Nine.

6. United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko)

sole MP Wilfred Madius backed Dr M

Current count: One.

7. Parti Bersatu Sabah

sole MP Maximus Ongkili initially backed Dr M

Current count: Zero.

8. Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR)

sole MP Jeffrey Kitingan supported Dr M

Current count: Zero.

9. Independent

Perak’s Bukit Gantang MP supported Dr M

Current count: Zero.

10. ‘Independent’

SUPP sole MP Richard Riot backed Dr M

Current count: Zero.

11. Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB)

Baru Bian backed Dr M

Masir Kujat back Dr M

Current count: Two

KL, June 11



Anwar’s office clarified today level of support among “Pakatan Plus”

Anwar asserted in video y’day there were 107 MPs in support

his office said based on figures represented by parties present at Wed meeting

Anwar’s office received many queries about support from MPs on the PH, Warisan (Parti Warisan Sabah) and Bersatu (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia) side that is with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

We like to inform 107 MPs mentioned in Anwar’s Facebook session June 10

based on those representing each party during meeting on June 9, 2020

not yet taken into account MPs who were absent from meeting



OSTB : Read the last line again “not yet taken into account MPs who were absent from meeting”.



So if the absent MPs were not yet taken into account then why announce that you do not have majority?



And why reaffirm (the next day) that you still do not have majority?

You mean even by the next day (Thursday – yesterday) you could not confirm with those absent MPs?



Ok what about today? It is Friday the 12th June – the THIRD DAY after the Wednesday meeting. Still cannot confirm with the absent MPs?



To make a long story short this is just an “in your face” telling Dr M that he does NOT have the numbers.



Plus Dr M has already said it loud and clear that the reason he resigned as PM, Bersatu Chair etc is because he only had 60 MPs supporting him whereas Brader Anwar had 90 MPs supporting him.



If that is the case why would Brader Anwar want to give way for Dr M to become PM again?



CONCLUSION : Ok here is that conclusion that I want you to read.



The MP for my area is from PKR.

A very strong supporter of Brader Anwar.

His new office is in my neighborhood.

After the General Elections in May 2018 he moved into the new office.



An MPs office runs on money – they dish out aid – all of which needs money.

An MP also has to organise donations, get government handouts etc and channel them to his constituents.

Everyone knows that if you are a pro-government MP then things flow very easily.

If you are an Opposition MP you may not even get one sen.

Well in no time the MP’s office became super busy – like a bus station.

People coming and going, hampers being handed out, wheelchairs being unloaded, long lines of people – poor, not so poor, rich people – all waiting to see the MP etc.

They hired quite a few staff as well – all busy doing this and that.

Soon they even rented another office lot and began renovating it – they needed more office space.

This went on for 22 months.

Then Dr M quit.

The moment Dr M quit the lights literally went out at the MPs office.

The many staff disappeared.

The food hampers were no more.

The office was not only empty but became quite bare.

And the renovation works for the extra office space just stopped dead.

Things went super quiet.



Well folks, now things are back to normal again.

That is my conclusion.



