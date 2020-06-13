THE DAY ANWAR POOPED MAHATHIR’S PARTY: MALAYSIA’S OLDEST HORSE GETS HIS JUST DESERTS FOR ALWAYS TRYING TO MAKE USE OF HIS ALLIES & THEN BETRAYING THEM THE MOMENT HE HAS THE UPPERHAND

OSTB : So Dr Mahathir and Brader Anwar had a meeting on Wednesday?
It was big news.
The expectation was that after that meeting Dr M and Brader Anwar would march hand-in-hand to Putrajaya (or to the Palace) and lay down their list of 115 MPs (or 114 or whatever) and demand that Dr M be made the Prime Minister again.
But that is not what happened.
(I say Chinese and Indian supporters of Brader Anwar do take note ok).
Instead Brader Anwar came out making a grand announcement ‘We now have 107 MPs..”
Huh? What? Arithmetic tak cukup lah Brader. You need 112 MPs.
But Brader Anwar pointedly came out and said that “We have 107 MPs“.
Folks he was just informing the whole world that Dr Mahathir does NOT have the majority support of the MPs.
If Dr Mahathir does not feel any sensation in the behind by now, he should at least feel like an idiot. Because for certain Dr Mahathir has been made to look like the old fire brigade horse – your days are over.
Instead of all the hot air about having 115 MPs it suddenly became a ‘We have 107 MPs”.
Understandably Dr Mahathir has also gone quiet since then.
What a slap in the face. I hope it is a lesson learnt.
There is more to this.
First here is an excellent analysis by the Malay Mail. Congratulations.
You can read their full story here. I have a very truncated version.
Dr M presented in Feb 115 MPs purportedly backing him
how have things changed?
Current count: Zero.
Masir Kujat back Dr M
- total MPs backing Dr M gone down from 115 to 108 as of now
- 114 MPs aligned to PN under Muhyiddin as prime minister
- Anwar on Wed confirmed 107 MPs aligned with PH
- Anwar’s office yday explained how he arrived at 107 figure.
or if Anwar would again be designated as such a candidate
OSTB : Then yesterday Anwar’s boys came out again re-affirming “how” they got that 107 MPs. Here is the Malay Mail again :
Anwar’s office clarified today level of support among “Pakatan Plus”
- We like to inform 107 MPs mentioned in Anwar’s Facebook session June 10
- based on those representing each party during meeting on June 9, 2020
- not yet taken into account MPs who were absent from meeting
OSTB : Read the last line again “not yet taken into account MPs who were absent from meeting”.
So if the absent MPs were not yet taken into account then why announce that you do not have majority?
And why reaffirm (the next day) that you still do not have majority?
You mean even by the next day (Thursday – yesterday) you could not confirm with those absent MPs?
Ok what about today? It is Friday the 12th June – the THIRD DAY after the Wednesday meeting. Still cannot confirm with the absent MPs?
To make a long story short this is just an “in your face” telling Dr M that he does NOT have the numbers.
Plus Dr M has already said it loud and clear that the reason he resigned as PM, Bersatu Chair etc is because he only had 60 MPs supporting him whereas Brader Anwar had 90 MPs supporting him.
If that is the case why would Brader Anwar want to give way for Dr M to become PM again?
CONCLUSION : Ok here is that conclusion that I want you to read.
The MP for my area is from PKR.
A very strong supporter of Brader Anwar.
His new office is in my neighborhood.
After the General Elections in May 2018 he moved into the new office.
An MPs office runs on money – they dish out aid – all of which needs money.
If you are an Opposition MP you may not even get one sen.
Well in no time the MP’s office became super busy – like a bus station.
People coming and going, hampers being handed out, wheelchairs being unloaded, long lines of people – poor, not so poor, rich people – all waiting to see the MP etc.
They hired quite a few staff as well – all busy doing this and that.
Soon they even rented another office lot and began renovating it – they needed more office space.
- This went on for 22 months.
- Then Dr M quit.
The moment Dr M quit the lights literally went out at the MPs office.
The many staff disappeared.
The food hampers were no more.
The office was not only empty but became quite bare.
And the renovation works for the extra office space just stopped dead.
Things went super quiet.
Well folks, now things are back to normal again.
That is my conclusion.