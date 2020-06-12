MAHATHIR’S MEGALOMANIA SHOWS UP – TILL NOW HIS SOLDIERS LIKE MASZLEE THREATEN HE MUST BE PM OR PAKATAN TO STAY OPPOSITION ‘INDEFINITELY’ – WITH SUCH EVIL ‘INFLUENCE’, NO WONDER PAKATAN COLLAPSED – IF MAHATHIR SINCERE, HE WOULD MAKE WAY FOR ANWAR & STILL SUPPORT PAKATAN

Several PKR leaders have hit back at Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik’s claim that PKR president Anwar Ibrahim does not have the sole right to become next prime minister in event of a Pakatan Harapan coup to take over the federal government.
PKR organising secretary Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said that while he agrees with Mazlee’s assertion, Mahathir does not have sole right to be the next prime minister either.
“Agreed, Maszlee. It is also not Mahathir’s sole right,” he curtly replied on Twitter, in response to Malaysiakini’s report on Maszlee’s comments.
Perak PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, meanwhile, reminded that Malaysia found itself in the current political imbroglio due to Bersatu’s MPs’ betrayal against their Harapan allies.
“Maszlee should change with the times and the situation has changed now that Anwar symbolises hope for the nation as the opposition leader,” the former aide to Anwar said in a statement today.
Based on the seating plan for the last parliamentary sitting, there are 107 MPs on the opposition bench – 42 from DAP, 39 from PKR, 11 from Amanah, nine from Warisan, the five Bersatu dissidents including Maszlee and one from Upko.
Since then, Lubok Antu MP Tambat @ Jugah Muyang has resigned PKR to become a pro-Perikatan Nasional MP, leaving PKR and the opposition with one less member in the Dewan Rakyat.
Earlier today, Maszlee wrote on his Facebook page arguing that the opposition bloc will not be able to rally sufficient support from MPs to form a new government without Mahathir’s influence.
“The discussions to take over the government from Perikatan Nasional and choose a ninth PM should not be based on the belief that that the ninth PM is the sole right of Anwar when based on the numbers.
“The truth is clear, without Mahathir, the chances to take over the government are extremely thin, impossible even,” he added. MKINI
