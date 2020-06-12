MAHATHIR’S MEGALOMANIA SHOWS UP – TILL NOW HIS SOLDIERS LIKE MASZLEE THREATEN HE MUST BE PM OR PAKATAN TO STAY OPPOSITION ‘INDEFINITELY’ – WITH SUCH EVIL ‘INFLUENCE’, NO WONDER PAKATAN COLLAPSED – IF MAHATHIR SINCERE, HE WOULD MAKE WAY FOR ANWAR & STILL SUPPORT PAKATAN

PETALING JAYA: A former PPBM leader said Pakatan Harapan will remain an opposition coalition indefinitely if it chooses to sideline Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the influence the former prime minister has.

Maszlee Malik said the past general elections had shown that opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim could only manage to secure up to 92 MPs, including those from DAP and PKR in Sabah and Sarawak.

And while this would make for a strong opposition bloc, it would not be enough to garner the much coveted 112 figure, he said, alluding to the number of MPs required for a simple majority.

“But if they (PH) want to return as the government, this is where Mahathir can play a role,” the Simpang Renggam MP said in a Facebook post.

Maszlee said he believed Mahathir could secure the support of 148 MPs if he played his cards right. “Without Tun Dr Mahathir, the chances to wrest back the government (from Perikatan Nasional) are very slim and possibly impossible,” he said.

Maszlee’s post comes days after PH held a meeting attended by Mahathir and Anwar, who is the PKR president.

It is believed that the meeting discussed the coalition’s candidate for prime minister, following several conflicting claims for the top post since PH’s collapse in February.

The political turmoil this year saw PH booted out of Putrajaya after Mahathir’s resignation as prime minister as well as the exit of PPBM from the coalition. PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin subsequently formed the PN government alongside PAS and Barisan Nasional.

This was followed by PKR, DAP and Amanah naming Anwar as their prime ministerial candidate in their bid to return to power.

Mahathir and Maszlee, along with three other PPBM MPs recently had their memberships terminated for sitting with the opposition during the one-day sitting of the Dewan Rakyat on May 18.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

PKR reps hit back at Maszlee, say Dr M has no sole right to be next PM either

Several PKR leaders have hit back at Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik’s claim that PKR president Anwar Ibrahim does not have the sole right to become next prime minister in event of a Pakatan Harapan coup to take over the federal government. PKR organising secretary Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said that while he agrees with Mazlee’s assertion, Mahathir does not have sole right to be the next prime minister either. “Agreed, Maszlee. It is also not Mahathir’s sole right,” he curtly replied on Twitter, in response to Malaysiakini’s report on Maszlee’s comments. Meanwhile, PKR vice-president Chang Lih Kang (above) responded to Maszlee on Twitter saying “There is a well-established convention. The largest party decides.” Perak PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, meanwhile, reminded that Malaysia found itself in the current political imbroglio due to Bersatu’s MPs’ betrayal against their Harapan allies. “Maszlee should change with the times and the situation has changed now that Anwar symbolises hope for the nation as the opposition leader,” the former aide to Anwar said in a statement today. Based on the seating plan for the last parliamentary sitting, there are 107 MPs on the opposition bench – 42 from DAP, 39 from PKR, 11 from Amanah, nine from Warisan, the five Bersatu dissidents including Maszlee and one from Upko. Jugah (left) with Senior Minister Azmin Ali Since then, Lubok Antu MP Tambat @ Jugah Muyang has resigned PKR to become a pro-Perikatan Nasional MP, leaving PKR and the opposition with one less member in the Dewan Rakyat. Earlier today, Maszlee wrote on his Facebook page arguing that the opposition bloc will not be able to rally sufficient support from MPs to form a new government without Mahathir’s influence. “The discussions to take over the government from Perikatan Nasional and choose a ninth PM should not be based on the belief that that the ninth PM is the sole right of Anwar when based on the numbers. “The truth is clear, without Mahathir, the chances to take over the government are extremely thin, impossible even,” he added. MKINI FMT / MKINI

