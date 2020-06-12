MUST MAHATHIR BE PM TILL THE DAY HE DIES? ANWAR MUST STOP PLAYING ‘MR NICE GUY’ & STAND FIRM – DR M IS ALREADY GOING ON 95, WAS RACIST & DESTRUCTIVE AS PM4, INCOMPETENT & CRANKY AS PM7 & MUST NOT BE ALLOWED TO BE PM9

In addition, PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil told reporters that the pact and its partners will hold one more meeting on each side, with an announcement slated to be out by Tuesday — nearly a week after the so-called “PH Plus” alliance first met together,

“Today the PH presidential council meets after the last PH and Bersatu meeting that sided with Tun Mahathir and Warisan,” the Lembah Pantai MP said.

“There will be another meeting after this on the PH, and PH Plus side. And there will be announcements a week after the last meeting and we will announce it accordingly.”

This comes amid rumours that PH is still at loggerheads over its topmost leader and prime minister candidate between Dr Mahathir and Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, even as it is mounting a fight against Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional administration.

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil speaks to the press after a meeting with fellow Pakatan Harapan leaders in Petaling Jaya June 12, 2020.

However, Fahmi did not comment whether the meeting had discussed the issue.

When asked if the announcement on Tuesday will reflect PH’s stance, Fahmi only answered: “God willing.”

Despite that, several sources within PH who wished to remain anonymous have confirmed to Malay Mail that the meeting today did touch on the subject.

Separately, other sources said that two PH Plus meetings, previously scheduled for yesterday and today at the Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya, were postponed and would not be attended by Anwar.

Anwar had previously skipped several meetings and press conferences involving PH Plus leaders.

Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu arrives at the PKR’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya June 12, 2020.

Those who attended the PH meeting today included Anwar, PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, DAP deputy chairman Gobind Singh Deo and organising secretary Anthony Loke, as well as Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu, his deputy Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, and secretary-general Datuk Dr Hatta Ramli.

It has been rumoured that PH Plus — a moniker for a loose coalition that includes PH, the faction of former component Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia now led by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, and Warisan — has managed to gain the upper hand in the Dewan Rakyat, barely a few months after they lost power during the February political crisis.