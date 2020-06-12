FEARFUL HIS POLITICAL LIFE NEARING AN END, MUHYIDDIN CLOSES MORE DOORS TO PARLIAMENT: NOW BUDGET & 12TH MALAYSIA PLAN DUE FOR TABLING ON AUG 6 TO BE POSTPONED

PETALING JAYA: The tabling of the 12th Malaysia Plan, which was initially scheduled on Aug 6, will be postponed to a later date, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Mohammad Ariff Md Yusof said.

Ariff said the postponement is in view of the Covid-19 pandemic which has impacted the nation’s economy.

He said the postponement is also to allow the government to conduct further studies and hold discussions with relevant stakeholders.

“It will be tabled at a later date which will be determined by the government,” he said in a statement.

The second meeting of the Dewan Rakyat, meanwhile, will be held for 25 days from July 13 to Aug 27 and will see the royal address, which was delivered on May 18, debated, among other businesses.

It was previously reported that the second meeting was originally supposed to stretch for 15 days.

Because of this, the third meeting will be held from Nov 2 to Dec 15.

Ariff said Budget 2021 will be tabled on Nov 6 instead of Oct 2

“The Dewan Rakyat secretary, Nizam Mydin Bacha Mydin, will issue a notice to all MPs,” he said.

