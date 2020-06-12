MUHYIDDIN PREPARING TO USE FORCE? COUP PM RUSHES TO CONSOLIDATE POWER – NEW ARMY CHIEF SWORN IN EVEN THOUGH INCUMBENT DUE TO RETIRE ONLY IN NOVEMBER

GENERAL Zamrose Mohd Zain is the 28th chief of army, effective today.

He succeeds General Ahmad Hasbullah Mohd Nawawi who is due to retire in November.

The passing of the baton was witnessed by Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Chief of Defence Force General Affendi Buang in Wisma Pertahanan, Kuala Lumpur, today.

Born in Seremban on September 22, 1962, Zamrose started his career as a cadet officer in 1980. He was commissioned as second lieutenant in 1981.

During his 39 years of service in the army, he held various key positions before he was army eastern field commander.

Meanwhile Hasbullah who was born in Kuala Kangsar, began his army career as cadet officer. He underwent officer cadet training at Portsea, Australia before he was commissioned into the Royal Malay Regiment on December 11, 1981.

Thereafter, he rose through the ranks and was promoted to army field commander in 2009 and deputy army chief in 2011.

