THE SHOCKING ROYAL TRUTH FINALLY SPILLS OUT – MUHYIDDIN PINPOINTS AGONG IN SHAMEFUL BACKDOOR COUP: ‘AGONG WAS INFORMED OF POWER-SNATCH PLAN ON SEVERAL OCCASIONS, HE DOESN’T LIKE ANWAR’

This time, a voice resembling that of Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin is heard telling a group of people that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong was in favour of retaining Mahathir as prime minister even in the event of a change of government.
The voice proposed a scenario whereby Mahathir would not resign but become the leader of a Perikatan Nasional-led government and that he (the voice) has already told Mahathir that he has consulted a former chief justice who advised that a resignation won’t be necessary.
“(He is) reimposing position but moving from Pakatan Harapan to Perikatan Nasional. Supposedly, that is. Perhaps it did not work out. That’s the situation,” the voice said in the audio clip posted last night.
The voice also supposedly claimed that the Agong had been informed of this plan on several occasions.
“The Agong’s sentiments, quote, unquote, he prefers this, what we are saying.
“He doesn’t get along (tak kena) with (PKR president) Anwar Ibrahim. He spoke frankly. Not that he wants to ‘sabotage’ him but he doesn’t like Anwar, if that is possible,” the voice said.
He also said a delegation of six people including himself was supposed to have an audience with the king at 6pm that day.
The five others were purported to be former PKR deputy president Azmin Ali, Warisan president Shafie Apdal, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Gabungan Parti Sarawak chairperson Abang Johari Tun Openg, and PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang.
For the record, Warisan ultimately took sides with Harapan for the Sheraton Move that took place in late February.
The voice said the delegation would attempt to show the Agong that Mahathir has the support of 133 MPs to form a new government through statutory declarations (SDs).
“The SDs mainly state support for Mahathir and whatever. So Mahathir can form A or B if he says so. Whatever.
“It’s open-ended. We don’t say we support Anwar or whoever else. I think that is not relevant, Anwar is not on my book,” the voice said….
