BUT WHO IS THE BAD ONE HERE – APANDI OR SRI RAM? ‘TUN MAHATHIR SENT ME TO SEE YOU. HE WANTS YOU TO ARREST NAJIB AT HIS OFFICE’ – SRI RAM SILENT ON DISGRACED EX-AG’S ‘EXPOSE’: TRUE OR NOT, THE CONTROVERSY IS WHY APANDI NEEDED ANYONE TO TELL HIM TO ARREST NAJIB WITH THE WEALTH OF EVIDENCE AT HAND – DID APANDI REFUSE FOR COVERT, SELF-INTERESTS?

FORMER Federal Court judge Gopal Sri Ram has declined to comment on allegations that he attempted to persuade former attorney-general Mohamed Apandi Ali to get then prime minister Najib Razak arrested months before the general election in 2018, Free Malaysia Today reported.

The news site contacted Sri Ram for a comment today.

Apandi made the allegation in a Facebook post last night.

He later told The Malaysian Insight that he wrote the explosive post as he wanted to “check Sri Ram who is behaving like he is the attorney-general”.

In the post, Apandi alleged Sri Ram came to his house in January 2018 and told Apandi that he was instructed by Dr Mahathir Mohamad, then Pakatan Harapan chairman, to arrest Najib.

Apandi, who was then attorney-general, asked Sri Ram on what grounds was Najib supposed to be arrested.

Sri Ram allegedly said: “Brother, people out there are frustrated and unhappy, the fact that you arrest him, never mind the reason, will make people happy.”

Najib, however, was not arrested.

Apandi said the meeting with Sri Ram is a “a prelude to a chapter in my memoirs”, which is expected to be published by the end of the year.

“Gopal Sri Ram can deny this but I would like to caution that at that material time I was the A-G and my house was fitted with CCTV, (one specifically for the hall) and not to mention my bodyguards and the police personnel who were manning the guardhouse in front of my house – CCTV (cameras) will not lie and I, too, have witnesses.”

Sri Ram is currently the lead prosecutor in Najib’s 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial.

He is also leading the prosecution in the joint trial of Najib and former 1MDB chief executive officer Arul Kanda Kandasamy on the tampering of 1MDB audit report, Rosmah Mansor’s graft trial, and the money-laundering trial of Najib’s lawyer Muhammad Shafee Abdullah.

The Malaysian Insight has contacted Sri Ram and is waiting for a response.