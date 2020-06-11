BUT WHO IS THE BAD ONE HERE – APANDI OR SRI RAM? ‘TUN MAHATHIR SENT ME TO SEE YOU. HE WANTS YOU TO ARREST NAJIB AT HIS OFFICE’ – SRI RAM SILENT ON DISGRACED EX-AG’S ‘EXPOSE’: TRUE OR NOT, THE CONTROVERSY IS WHY APANDI NEEDED ANYONE TO TELL HIM TO ARREST NAJIB WITH THE WEALTH OF EVIDENCE AT HAND – DID APANDI REFUSE FOR COVERT, SELF-INTERESTS?

Politics | June 11, 2020 by | 0 Comments

Sri Ram asked me to arrest Najib in 2018, says Apandi

Gopal Sri Ram says he was instructed by Pakatan Harapan chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad to arrest Najib Razak, claims ex-attorney-general Mohamed Apandi Ali. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, June 10, 2020.
The meeting took place at Apandi’s home in January 2018, where Sri Ram allegedly told Apandi he was instructed by Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who was then chairman of Pakatan Harapan, to arrest the then prime minister.

“One evening in January 2018, Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram came to my house after a couple of calls wanting to speak to me personally and privately.

“Since he was a former brother judge, I obliged,” Apandi said in a post he described as “a prelude to a chapter in my memoirs”.

According to the post, Sri Ram initially told Apandi he had asked for the meeting to unfreeze the accounts of a law firm as the lawyers who had engaged him, needed to be paid.

Sri Ram turned up with a young Chinese lawyer at Apandi’s home.

The former judge then allegedly confided that the matter of the law firm was only an excuse to meet Apandi and that “he had a bigger agenda at hand.”

“Tun M (Mahathir) sent me to see you,” Sri Ram was alleged to have said.

“He wants you to arrest Najib at his office. You go tomorrow at 2pm. We have arranged for police in Putrajaya to do what is necessary on your instructions.

“We have also arranged for a magistrate to issue the remand order when he is brought before him or her.

“Brother, you will be a hero in the eyes of the people and you will be the first A-G to arrest a sitting prime minister.

“Don’t worry, we have laid the ground plans, all I need now is for you to agree.”

Apandi then asked Sri Ram on what grounds was Najib supposed to be arrested.

Sri Ram allegedly replied: “Brother, people out there are frustrated and unhappy, the fact that you arrest him, never mind the reason, will make people happy.”

In his post, Apandi claimed to have evidence in the form of a close-circuit television recording, as well as eyewitnesses to the meeting with Sri Ram.

Sri Ram is currently the lead prosecutor in Najib’s 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) trial.

He is also leading the prosecution in Najib’s and former 1MDB chief executive officer Arul Kanda Kandasamy’s joint trial on the tampering of 1MDB audit report, Rosmah Mansor’s graft trial, and the money-laundering trial of Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, who is Najib’s lawyer.

The Malaysian Insight has contacted Sri Ram and is waiting for a response.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.

 

Copyright © 2020 | Malaysia Chronicle