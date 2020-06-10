MUHYIDDIN A DEAD DUCK – UNFORGIVING MAHATHIR STEPS ON THE GAS: ‘IT’S THE MUHYIDDIN REGIME – NOT PERIKATAN GOVT – EVEN UMNO & PAS HAVE DECLARED THEY ARE NOT MEMBERS OF THE PACT’

THE government should not be referred to as the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government as such a pact does not exist, said former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Instead, he said, it should be called the Muhyiddin government after the prime minister.

“Many people call it the PN government but I have to call it the Muhyiddin government because the coalition was never registered, not even at the time he declared himself the PN prime minister,” Dr Mahathir wrote today on his blog.

“The allies in the pact have themselves declared that they are not members of the so-called PN. They only supported him to bring down Pakatan Harapan and give him the numbers (in parliament.”

He said that Muhyiddin did not obtain the consent of Bersatu to join PN.

“There is no record that he consulted the Bersatu supreme council. He had suddenly announced that he was joining PN.

“The issue of Bersatu’s departure from PH has not been decided. Before PH was toppled, Muhyiddin had dinner with Umno and PAS at Sheraton Hotel.

“When I, as the Bersatu chairman, disagreed with his way of establishing the government, he tried to hold a meeting with the Bersatu supreme council that I should rightfully chair as the party chairman.”

Dr Mahathir said Muhyiddin subsequently declared himself the acting Bersatu chairman, an action that was against the party constitution.

“To hold a supreme council meeting, I, the chairman, must direct the secretary-general to issue the notice.

“Because the chairman was not invited, the meeting was invalid,” he said.

He said Muhyiddin also did not have the authority to sack him during a supreme council meeting held on June 4, 2020.

“He had no power to do so. A newly elected supreme council supported him. This is wrong, according to the Bersatu constitution. Therefore, that supreme council meeting was also invalid.”

He said the Bersatu division chiefs who did not agree with Muhyiddin were also sacked.

“This is Muhyiddin’s way. The (party) constitution, the rules and even the law are disregarded. No wonder he is willing to cooperate with thieves and other unscrupulous people.”

Dr Mahathir and five other former Bersatu members are suing the party leaders and the Registrar of Societies over wrongful termination from the party.

In their statement of claim, the six accuse Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin and secretary-general Hamzah Zainuddin of conspiring with the RoS to seize control over the party