MUHYIDDIN’S SECRET WEAPON – MUSA AMAN! EXPECT CHANGES NOW – SABAH UMNO CROWS WITH EX-CM NOW ON THE LOOSE AFTER CONTROVERSIAL FULL ACQUITTAL FROM WHOPPING 46 CRIMINAL CHARGES FOR CORRUPTION

Sabah Umno expects the state’s political landscape to change following the acquittal of former chief minister Musa Aman of 46 charges in court yesterday.

Sabah Umno chairperson Bung Moktar Radin (above), who led the state machinery to victory in January’s Kimanis by-election said that in line with this, some possible changes could be made in the near future.

“Firstly, Sabah Umno wishes to congratulate Musa for his victory in court yesterday.

“Secondly, it is too early to talk about his active involvement in Sabah Umno and I will try to meet him for the purpose of in-depth discussions.

“Thirdly, looking at the current political landscape in Sabah, there are possibilities (for a change),” he told Malaysiakini today.

Yesterday, the Kuala Lumpur High Court acquitted the former Sabah chief minister (photo) of 46 charges of bribery and money laundering in connection with logging concessions in the state.

During the proceedings, deputy public prosecutor Azhar Abdul Hamid told the Kuala Lumpur High Court the prosecution had sought to drop all charges in both cases (bribery and money laundering) against Musa, who is the longest-serving chief minister of Sabah, having occupied the post from March 2003 to May 2018.

Meanwhile, Bung, who is also Kinabatangan MP, was asked if the “possible” changes in the political landscape would lead to a change in the Sabah state government.

He said it was difficult to predict and anything could happen.

“There are many unforeseen possibilities that could happen,” he added.

Earlier today, eight Parti Warisan Sabah MPs issued a joint statement rubbishing a report suggesting that a number of them were about to exit the party and reaffirmed their leadership for party president and current Sabah Chief Minister Shafie Apdal.

