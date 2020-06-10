ANWAR DROPS BOMBSHELL – ‘WE HAVE 107 MPs & WE WILL MOVE TOGETHER’: BUT KEEPS MUM ON ‘SEVERAL OTHERS’ HE & MAHATHIR ARE RUMORED TO HAVE CONVINCED TO JOIN ‘PAKATAN PLUS’

PETALING JAYA: “Pakatan Plus” has 107 MPs and will move forward as a team to ensure the people’s mandate is respected, and that corruption is stopped, says PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the Opposition must present a united front in its strategy to take on the Perikatan Nasional government.

Anwar said the meeting he chaired on Tuesday (June 9) featuring top leaders from “Pakatan Plus” had concluded that there was a need for cooperation.

“We gathered, and we achieved a consensus. No matter what the strategy is, we must stick together. The Opposition must be firm in their stance.

“Now, we have 107 in this group, and we will move forward as a team to ensure that the people’s mandate is respected and the inconsistencies as well as corruption is stopped,” he said during a Facebook live session on Wednesday (June 10).

While the government’s RM35bil National Economic Revival Plan (Penjana) was a positive effort to tackle the Covid-19 economic fallout, Anwar said the economic stimulus package was not debated in Parliament.

“No chance was given to MPs on the government and the Opposition side to state their questions and ask for explanations.

“This is the only country in the world where the government can table billions in funds without debates,” he pointed out.

Anwar said the government must take swift action in addressing economic issues that were expected to spiral downwards in the coming months.

He said talk of a V-shaped recovery in Malaysia was merely a projection, as figures shown by Singapore indicated a negative 8% in economic growth.

“I think it is appropriate that we debate whether this projection (V-shaped recovery) is realistic or reasonable.”

Anwar also said that the amount allocated by the government to assist those who were affected by the Covid-19 economic fallout wasn’t adequate. He claimed only about RM40bil was spent by the government so far.

“Don’t take into account the total that was announced as it involves the banks, Employees Provident Fund and Socso.

Anwar said the two months of Covid-19 preventative measures had cost losses of up to RM133bil, taking into account that Malaysian economy was valued at more than RM1.6tril.

“So the RM40bil is impossible to sustain the RM133bil in losses.”

In his earlier remarks, Anwar also said current political developments were unhealthy, as politicians had become mere items to be purchased for ministerial and GLCs positions.

“Our loyal friends who are principled will not be enticed by the promises of positions,” he added.

Anwar said nearly every GLC position is filled by politicians, as well as MPs, aligned with Perikatan since it came to power last March.

“Try to imagine, not every MP is qualified for that field. Don’t tell me that among the millions of Malaysians who have various professional qualifications, only politicians are qualified.

“This only happened because of a weak Perikatan administration,” he added.

At present, there are 91 MPs from Pakatan, nine from Parti Warisan Negara, five former Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) MPs led by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, two from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and one MP from Upko.

The official headcount stands at 108, a contrast to the 107 given by Anwar during the Facebook live session.

ANN

