NAJIB & ROSMAH ALL SMILES – AS THEY AWAIT THEIR TURN TO BE ACQUITTED: FIRST RIZA AZIZ, THEN MUSA AMAN – UNDER MUHYIDDIN’S COUP GOVT, CORRUPT KLEPTOCRATS WAIT IN GLEE TO ESCAPE SCOT-FREE WITH STOLEN BILLIONS INTACT IN THEIR SECRET ACCOUNTS

‘An extreme shock that the prosecution did not attempt to prove even one charge.’

Musa Aman acquitted after prosecution applies to drop all charges

Kim Quek: The signal is unmistakable. The black days for justice and the rule of law under the Umno era have returned with a vengeance.

First, the discharge of Riza Aziz , now the acquittal of former Sabah chief minister Musa Aman. Next, who? Your guess is as good as mine.

Needless to say, top guns of Umno on trials involving the theft of billions of public funds are now elated, queuing up expectantly for their turn of the good news.

I hope it has now dawned on all Malaysians that Malaysia can’t go on such rampage of rule of law without suffering a total loss of public confidence on the Malaysian polity, which will in turn bring catastrophic consequences to our economy.

It has become even more urgent that Pakatan Harapan must now double its effort to secure a regime change soonest.

Newday: This trial, with 46 charges, barely commenced. Forty-six charges are not to be dismantled so lightly.

It would be good to know what the grounds for the acquittal are. Yes, it is a full acquittal.

I will feign ignorance as to how powerful the ex-accused is and express my extreme shock that the prosecution appears to have totally collapsed without any attempt to prove even one charge.

All the case file preparation – time, money and effort – have gone down the drain. This is setting a terrible benchmark for what may come in the near future.

Oxymoronictendencies: So now we see the reality of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government’s commitment to bringing corrupt politicians to justice and to answer for their gross deceit and lies.

Yes, first Riza. Now Musa. Next will be Rosmah Mansor. Followed closely, no doubt, by Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Najib Abdul Razak.

It is a disgusting and most worrying (albeit predictable) display of political interference in the judicial system.

As for attorney-general (AG) Idrus Harun, there are no words to describe his actions, lack of actions or decisions. He is a disgrace.

He is no better than his former colleague, Mohamed Apandi Ali. And to be honest, probably worse.

BusinessFirst: Are they going to say that the former AG Tommy Thomas also “in principle” approved the withdrawal?

What a joke the system is. But then again, with a one-seat or two-seat majority in Parliament, can you really allow your supporters to be convicted?

Musa has obtained a full acquittal. This means it is declared he is innocent of all charges. The only way to overturn it is if it can be proved that his acquittal was obtained by fraud.

As all will also have noticed, the AG’s Chambers and MACC have kept quiet. Unlike the Riza case where they tried to give “reasons” and were excoriated by the rakyat, this time they are smarter – they keep quiet.

PKC: Mr AG, care to explain the reasons for this, or maybe it is also due to you being advised that the previous AG has agreed in principles to withdraw these charges.

Please resign if you cannot give the rakyat a proper explanation.

Leon: This is a black day for Malaysia. Seriously, we cannot trust the justice system in Malaysia anymore. The corrupt will be let off the hook one by one and those who are friends of the previous government will be attacked even if they are not corrupted.

Can it be more disgusting than this? Next, you will see Zahid, Najib, his wife Rosmah and his hotshot lawyer walk free with all charges dropped.

ScarletHamster1885: Is this a surprise? I wonder if anyone out there who think that justice can still be served by this backdoor government or there is still a little hope that those traitors who betrayed Harapan and its supporters might insist that corrupters or looters be jailed.

ZainiHussin: The only way we can fix this problem is for all of us, right-thinking Malays (the majority race), to stand up and right the wrong.

If there isn’t a single Malay who can stand up and right the wrong, it only means that we, the Malays, have all accepted corruption and wrongdoing as part of our lives.

Then, it is unnecessary for us to hold any dignity congress in the future.

Fair Minded Senior Citizen: Indeed, this is just the beginning of more acquittals to come.

Yes, the prosecution of Musa was biased and as such, the verdict in the name of justice is a fair one which all Malaysians must be proud of. Our dignity has been preserved.

OrangeParrot2631: “(Musa’s lawyer) Amer (Hamzah Arshad) further claimed that back then, the authorities decided not to prosecute Musa on grounds that there was no element of corruption and the money was a political donation.”

Poor Musa, so pure and whiter than the driven snow. Falsely hounded and persecuted for no fault of his. Innocent men like these – and I’m sure there are many more – should be honoured and given gold medals.

John Revolver: Musa Aman is one of the finest men to walk the earth over perhaps the last 500 years. His compassion and philanthropy compare to none.

Wrongly accused by evil Nepali mountain climbers and Kiwi sheep herders, this martyr’s innocence is finally vindicated. It’s a great day for justice.

