MAHATHIR KEEPS UP THE SUSPENSE – STAYS MUM AFTER 4-HOUR TOP MEETING AT PKR HQ – EVEN AS SHAFIE, REPORTEDLY GUNNING TO BE DPM CANDIDATE, SAYS ‘VERY POSITIVE’ DECISION TO BE OUT IN A WEEK LATER
PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil said an official statement on the meeting will be issued later.
Before today’s meeting, several party insiders had pointed out that Opposition Leader Anwar did not attend the meetings involving leaders of PH parties and allied parties dubbed “Pakatan Plus”. -MALAY MAIL
Pakatan says meeting with Dr Mahathir, Shafie ‘very positive’, decision to be made in a week
KUALA LUMPUR — An impromptu meeting between leaders of Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) component parties with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Parti Warisan Sabah today showed a “very positive” progress, the pact said today.
“Today’s meeting saw a holistic discussion about each party’s stand, and showed a very positive progress.
In a separate statement, PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil said the meeting was chaired by Anwar, and was held to ascertain each party leaders’ sentiments at a time when the PH coalition is on the brink of collapse.
“The meeting was to go into detail each party’s stand currently, and the meeting was received positively by all,” Fahmi said in a statement.
It has been rumoured that Pakatan Plus — a moniker for a loose coalition that includes PH, the faction of former component Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia now led by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, and Warisan — has managed to gain the upper hand in the Dewan Rakyat, barely a few months after they lost power during the February political crisis.
However, there are still disputes within the coalition over its prime minister candidate, with both Dr Mahathir and Anwar’s camps said to still be at loggerheads over the matter.
Before today’s meeting, several party insiders had pointed out that Opposition Leader Anwar did not attend the meetings involving leaders of PH parties and allied parties. MALAY MAIL
MALAY MAIL
.