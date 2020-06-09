BREAKTHROUGH FOR ANWAR? MAHATHIR, SHAFIE APPEAR AT PKR HQ FOR PAKATAN TOP MEETING – SENDING SHIVERS DOWN MUHYIDDIN & AZMIN’S SPINES
FORMER prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad made a rare appearance at the PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya today to attend a meeting of the Pakatan Harapan presidential council.
The meeting is being chaired by PKR president and opposition Leader Anwar Ibrahim, amid talk that PH is gathering support from MPs to retake the federal government.
Others attending the meeting are Jerlun MP Mukhriz Mahathir and former Bersatu secretary-general Marzuki Yahya.
Warisan president Mohd Shafie Apdal, another PH ally, is also attending the meeting.
Others at the meeting are the heads of PH parties – Amamah president Mohamad Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.
Dr Mahathir was formerly Bersatu and PH chairman when he was prime minister, but stopped after Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin withdrew the party from the coalition that won the 2018 general election and formed the federal government.
The nonagenarian Langkawi MP and his son, Mukhriz, as well as other MPs aligned with him, had their Bersatu memberships removed last month for opposing Muhyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional government.
Today’s PH presidential council meeting is the first time both Dr Mahathir and Anwar have come together in public since Perikatan removed the PH government.
The council had been attempting to forge a clear transition plan for Dr Mahathir to hand over the prime minister’s post to Anwar prior to PH’s collapse.
Anwar was absent at a May 18 press conference Dr Mahathir and other PH leaders held after the one-day Parliament sitting, and was again absent from a meeting Amanah and DAP leaders held with Dr Mahathir last week. – June 9, 2020.
Anwar, Dr Mahathir must team up against ‘enemy’, says Chin Tong
Liew, a former two-term MP, was responding to a question on whether Dr Mahathir was still relevant, given that he is 94.
On whether, Anwar and Dr Mahathir can reconcile after reports claiming that both did not want to meet one another, Liew said he is hopeful.
“I hope both recognise that they are not enemies.”
Both Anwar and Dr Mahathir have a long history as competitors and collaborators, he said.
“In 1969, Anwar was distributing Dr Mahathir’s letters about the state of Malays. Throughout the years, they have come together and fallen out. At this moment, we must manage differences in order to deal with the main opponent.
“There are differences but eventually good sense will prevail when we understand what is at stake.”
Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin replaced its chairman Dr Mahathir as prime minister following the latter’s resignation in late February.
Muhyiddin withdrew Bersatu from PH to form an alliance with Umno, PAS, and Sarawak’s ruling pact GPS.
Since the collapse of PH, Dr Mahathir and Anwar have not been seen in public together and both appear to have sidestepped each other at press conferences organised in the pact’s name.
Meanwhile, Liew again dispelled speculation that DAP was a “communist” party.
“Accusing someone of being communist was the easiest way to discredit them during the time of the Cold War from 1948 till the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.
“In the United States, there would be with hunts if you criticised the conservatives. But what is communism? Is China a communist today with all its businesses?” said Liew.
As for DAP, Liew said the party never believed in communism as it believes in democratic elections.
“Since its founding in 1966, DAP has taken part in all the democratic struggle although it was unfair at time. It is a parliamentary party,” said Liew.
DAP is commonly labelled communist by right-wing parties, such as Umno and PAS.
