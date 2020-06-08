ME STEAL FROM THE PEOPLE – YOU MEAN LIKE NAJIB? SYED SADDIQ WELCOMES UMNO YOUTH TO ‘CHECK ALL CONTRACTS, ALLOCATIONS’ TO PROVE HE ‘INDULGED IN CORRUPTION’
KUALA LUMPUR— Former youth and sports minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman welcomed investigations to claims he was corrupt.
“I welcome (anyone) to check all contracts, allocation etc to prove that I indulge in corruption
“The truth will stand up, the wrongs will come down.
“You just wait, your time will come Syed Saddiq,” he added.
The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s director of investigations Datuk Norazlan Mohd Razali said yesterday that more Bersatu Youth members can expect to be called up for investigation into the case of the RM250,000 that was reported missing from Syed Saddiq’s home earlier this year.
He confirmed the MACC had seized RM600,000 and a car worth RM100,000 from the homes of two Bersatu Youth members believed to have been misappropriated from party funds.
Nine Bersatu Youth members have had their statements recorded to date. The MACC has also remanded two members, including the wing treasurer.
Syed Saddiq’s membership in Bersatu is currently in dispute with the party leadership insisting he has been nullified while he maintains the act to be against the party constitution.
MALAY MAIL
.