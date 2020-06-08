YOU MUST JOKING, CRAZY OR PLAIN STUPID! AFTER STEALING POWER, YOU WANT US TO GIVE YOU A ‘POLITICAL CEASEFIRE’? GIVE US BACK THE GOVT FIRST! DAP YOUTH FIRES ASYRAF FOR HIS LOW IQ, GUTTER TACTICS

DAP Youth chief Howard Lee has panned what he described as hypocrisy from Umno Youth after the latter called for a political ceasefire.

Lee (above) said it was Umno and its allies that seized power from a democratically-elected government but now wants a political ceasefire.

“If Umno Youth genuinely wants a ceasefire, it is simple – return the power you seized so that Pakatan Harapan can resume with the people’s mandate given in the 14th general election.

“I hope the Umno Youth chief will reflect on his political hypocrisy,” he said in a statement today.

Last Saturday, Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki (photo) called for a political ceasefire to prepare for the difficult economic times ahead.

The call came amid manoeuvrings by former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad to regain control of the government and Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s move to block him.

Muhyiddin was sworn in as the new prime minister on March 1 after Mahathir refused to lead a new coalition that Muhyiddin put together comprising Bersatu, BN, PAS, GPS, PBS and STAR.

Muhyiddin had pulled Bersatu out of Harapan, leading to the collapse of the Harapan government in late February.

Mahathir has indicated that he plans to take Bersatu back to Harapan, but at present Muhyiddin appears to have the upper hand in the party.

mkini

.