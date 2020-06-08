‘RECOVERY’ MODE? LOGICAL OR NOT, BUT THAT’S EXACTLY WHAT MUHYIDDIN WILL USE TO CANCEL JULY PARLIAMENT: AT THE FINAL STAGE OF HIS CAREER, DESPERATE MUHYIDDIN WILL TURN NIGHT INTO DAY & DAY INTO NIGHT JUST TO CLING ON

THE country’s recovery movement control order (RMCO) must not be used as a reason to cancel the next meeting of Parliament in July, DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang said.

The Iskandar Puteri MP said Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had failed to provide clarity on whether Parliament will be held for the 25 days allowed to it from July 13 to August 27, when the RMCO is from June 10 until August 31.

He said Muhyiddin addressed all sorts of issues when announcing the RMCO yesterday, except “the elephant in the room” on the next session of Parliament.

“Is the RMCO going to be an excuse for the July meeting to be cancelled altogether?” Lim said in a statement.

Parliament’s first meeting for this year was held on May 18, but for less than two hours after the government limited it to the royal address.

Critics and the opposition have decried it as a move to cripple the constitutional role of MPs to provide parliamentary oversight and scrutiny of the government, especially at a time when large amount of public funds are being spend to mitigate the Covid-19 pandemic.

The opposition has also alleged Muhyiddin is trying to avoid a no-confidence motion on his government, which holds a slim majority.

Lim also asked whether tabling of the Budget for 2021 will be cancelled, after the cabinet decided last month to postpone tabling of the 12th Malaysia Plan until next year.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

