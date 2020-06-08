MUHYIDDIN & NAJIB HAVE CAST A SPELL ON MALAYS? BIG DATA OR OLD-FASHIONED ‘PUKAU’, MAHATHIR IS ONLY PARTLY RIGHT – MALAYS ARE EASILY ‘BEWITCHED’ DUE TO HIS OWN BAD POLICIES OF BREEDING THEM TO BELIEVE IT’S THEIR RIGHT TO HAVE GOVT GIVE THEM THINGS AT EXPENSE OF OTHER RACES & POLITICAL DOMINANCE IS THEIR ONLY SALVATION

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad today cautioned about the perils of big data in politics, stating that its use can even turn crooks into heroes.

Mahathir said the mass collection of data about individuals can allow experts to determine their likes and dislikes and tailor methods to influence the masses.

“Big data is also used in politics. For example, data analysts can determine what can influence the minds of people.

“With this knowledge, a campaign can be launched to attract voters for their support.

“We have often seen how bad candidates get support and win. Campaigns based on big data can turn a crook into someone noble who is supported.

“People will forget the bad in someone and turn them into deified heroes,” he said in a blog posting.

Mahathir likened this to the belief of “pukau” (bewitch) in the Malay community.

“When we find someone behaving abnormally and unashamedly due to being influence by an unknown force, we assume they have been ‘pukau‘.

“The modern ‘pukau‘ is based on science and psychology. Detailed and complete information about a person or group, including their favourite food, shopping items, entertainment, sports, favoured tours and others, can be determined,” he said.

He said they can then be analysed by a computer and devise strategies for specific objectives.

“The cost of such expert analysts are high. Only the rich can afford them.

“But for those the wealthy and with vested interests, getting their services is worth it.

“Think about it, through this way, a thief can become a deified hero,” he said.

MKINI

