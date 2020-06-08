IF MUHYIDDIN CAN DO THAT TO NAJIB & ZAHID CAN GO ON GARDEN LEAVE – WHY NOT MUHYIDDIN HIMSELF NOW? CALLS GROW FOR MUHYIDDIN TO TAKE LEAVE PENDING MACC PROBE – BUT WILL MACC EVEN DARE START PROBE ON COUP PM?

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been urged by two lawyers to go on leave pending the completion of the MACC probe into an audio recording allegedly revealing him offering government posts to attract support from MPs.

Legal practitioners Aidil Khalid and Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla said that this is to avoid negative perception on the handling of the probe and ensure its fairness.

In an article on online portal Gemilang Daily on June 4, Aidil issued the call for Muhyiddin (above) to go on “garden leave” pending completion of the MACC investigation, reminding the premier that he (Muhyiddin) made a similar call to then prime minister Najib Abdul Razak.

Aidil was referring to then deputy prime minister Muhyiddin urging Najib to go on leave in 2015 pending completion of the 1MDB investigation.

“If Muhyiddin could propose that matter to Najib, then it should also be practised and implemented by himself today, in light of him being under investigation,” Aidil wrote.

“In order to allow the investigation process to be fair and free, Muhyiddin should take garden leave until the investigation is complete.

“Justice must not only be done, but also be visible (tampak dan ditampilkan),” he said.

On Dec 7, 2015, it was reported that Muhyiddin urged Najib (below) to go on leave pending completion of the 1MDB investigation, in order to ensure the probe is “independent”.

In the same article, Aidil also said that other cabinet members of the current PN administration may also need to take leave as they were allegedly tied to the allegation.

Meanwhile in a statement issued today, Haniff supported the call by Aidil for Muhyiddin to go on leave, sharing a link to the Gemilang Daily article.

“The authorities involved, namely MACC, need to be given space to wrap up investigation into the matter, and to take further action against anyone involved in the commission of any wrongdoing if any, based on the principles of the law,” he said.

On June 1, it was reported that two Pakatan Harapan youth wings and Bersatu, minus PKR, lodged a report with MACC over Muhyiddin allegedly offering government-linked appointments to entice MPs to support him.

The crux of the report was in relation to an audio recording that was uploaded to Facebook which allegedly contained the alleged voice of Muhyiddin.

MALAY MAIL

.