GRAVY TRAIN POSER – PAS READY TO GIVE UP SEATS FOR UMNO & BERSATU TO CONTEST IN GE15? OR IS IT HADI & CO ARE EXPECTING UMNO, BERSATU TO GIVE UP SEATS FOR THEM TO CONTEST?

KUALA LUMPUR— PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said his party believed that components of the informal Perikatan Nasional coalitions will now work together to jointly contest the 15th general election.
In remarks indicating an apparent shift in the Islamist party’s stance on PN, Takiyuddin also claimed the cooperation that led to the formation of the current government in February equated to the formalisation of the coalition.
“PAS is confident the parties that form PN are ready to drive the efforts and machinery to finalise preparations on the common front — including finalising seat allocations — to face the 15th general election that has yet to be scheduled,” he said in a statement.
“PAS is also confident the cooperation and tolerance on all PN members now will strengthen the position of the PN government, whether at the federal or state level, until the end of the current term.”
Takiyuddin’s comments were the strongest in this direction after both PAS and Muafakat Nasional ally, Umno, appeared to play down the permanency of the PN coalition.
PAS vice-president Datuk Mohd Amar Abdullah previously described the coalition as a temporary arrangement while Umno deputy president Datuk Mohamad Hasan openly said his party would have no issue contesting against nominal ally, Bersatu, in the general election.
PN came to power after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned in February to trigger the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government.
However, the ruling coalition has yet to be formalised.
Its composition is also complicated as it includes several other coalitions such as Barisan Nasional, Muafakat Nasional, and Gabungan Parti Sarawak that variously have ties and alliances with one another that are independent of PN.
Up until last week, there had been strong rumours that a possible ouster of PN was being engineered through defections after Datuk Shahruddin Md Salleh resigned as the deputy works minister ostensibly to support Dr Mahathir.
PN appeared to have consolidated its position since then, however, with several lawmakers who were believed to be on the verge of switching sides coming out strongly for the Muhyiddin administration.
Some of the declarations coincided with the lawmakers’ appointments as the heads of statutory bodies and government-linked corporations. MALAY MAIL
PN ready to join forces for GE15, says PAS
PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said the party’s cooperation with its Perikatan Nasional allies is growing stronger, and expressed confidence that the coalition will work together in the next general election.
Takiyuddin dismissed “opposition speculation” on the contrary as “psychological warfare”.
“PAS is confident that the parties that form PN are prepared to join forces and the machinery will finalise preparations including to conclude seat negotiations for the 15th general election (GE15), even though the date has yet to be determined.
“PAS is also very confident that cooperation and tolerance between all PN members will further strengthen the PN government’s position whether at the federal or state level until the end of its term,” he said in a statement yesterday.
Takiyuddin did not specify what speculation he was addressing.
Yesterday, however, Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik said Umno would likely become dominant in the coalition and work together with PAS under the Muafakat Nasional platform.
The former minister pointed out there is no indication Umno intends to contest GE15 under the PN platform.
Seat negotiations are likely to be a thorny issue for Umno, PAS and Bersatu, as the three parties appeal mostly to the same demographic groups.
For the record, the PN coalition comprises BN parties including Umno, MCA, and MIC, as well as GPS and Gabungan Bersatu Sabah.
Meanwhile, Pakatan Harapan is rallying support for another regime change and speculation is rife that it already has enough MPs to do so. – MKINI
