WHAT ABOUT PARLIAMENT, MUHYIDDIN? AS COUP PM LIFTS A HOST OF RESTRICTIONS – ALL EYES ON HOW HE WILL REACT TO NO-CONFIDENCE CALL?

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin today announced a slew of regulations that will be eased from June 10 onwards under the recovery movement control order (MCO), after almost three months of strict rules to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The following is a list of activities that will or will not be allowed beginning June 10.

1) Interstate travel

Travelling between states which have been banned since March 18, except for special circumstances, will now be allowed.

He said a ban will only be imposed if an area is declared as an enhanced MCO area due to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Muhyiddin said people can return home to visit their parents but reminded them to take precautions as the elderly are more vulnerable to Covid-19.

2) Various businesses to reopen

Several businesses that have remained closed even though rules were relaxed under the conditional MCO since May 4 will also be allowed to reopen in phases beginning June 18, subject to standard operating procedures.

They include barbers, salons, open-air markets, morning markets, night markets, farmers’ markets, bazaars, food court, hawker stalls, food trucks and stalls and self-service laundries.

3) Meetings

Under the recovery MCO, meetings and workshops will be permitted.

However, those involved must comply with health protocols and ensure there is optimum space among participants.

4) Recreational activities

Museum visits will be allowed as these premises will reopen.

Recreational fishing, including at commercial ponds, will also be allowed.

Likewise, indoor busking will also see restrictions lifted.

Again, they are all subjected to health protocols.

5) Sporting activities

Group sports will be allowed to resume as long as the nature of the sport does not involve body contact.

Among the examples are bowling, badminton, archery, shooting, and other similar sports.

Group activities such as bicycle and motorcycle convoys will also be allowed.

However, sports that involve gathering of supporters and spectators in stadiums and swimming pools are still not allowed.

The activities that are still not allowed include rugby, wrestling, boxing, football, basketball, and hockey.

6) Domestic tourism

Malaysians will be allowed to visit tourism attractions within the country but are encouraged to take precautions against Covid-19.

However, travel overseas is still not allowed as the border is closed.

7) Festive celebration

The next festival that will be coming up is Hari Raya Aidiladha on July 30.

During this celebration, Muhyiddin said the korban (sacrificial) ceremony will be allowed.

However, the SOP for such ceremonies will only be detailed later on by the religious authorities.

8) Congregational prayers

More people will be allowed in both Muslim and non-Muslim places of worship.

Previously, a hard cap is imposed on congregational prayers regardless of the size of the venue.

Prior to Muhyiddin’s announcement, Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is in charge of the MCO, had indicated future rules on capacity will go by the size of the place of worship.

Bigger places of worship that can ensure better social distancing will be allowed more people.

However, Muhyiddin said the details will only be announced in the near future.

9) Schools to reopen

Muhyiddin said schools will reopen during the recovery MCO period but did not provide a specific timeline.

The recovery MCO period is between June 10 until Aug 31.

Muhyiddin said schools will be reopened in phases during this period after consultation with the Health Ministry.

The Education Ministry is expected to announce details in the near future.

10) Entertainment

The film industry will be allowed to resume operations, particularly to shoot films.

However, various entertainment joints still won’t be allowed to operate.

They include pubs, night clubs, entertainment centres, reflexology centres, karaoke centres and theme parks.

11) Still no mass gatherings

Large gatherings, apart from at places of worship which must conform to social-distancing guidelines, are still not allowed.

Religious processions, feasts (kenduri) and open houses where there would be so many people that social distancing is not possible, still won’t be allowed.

With all the easing, Muhyiddin urged Malaysians to practice the new normal of constantly washing hands, wearing a face mask and using hand sanitiser.

“Now is the time for the government to give more easing on condition people take their responsibility seriously to practice the new normal and comply with the SOP set by the government,” he said.

Muhyiddin also warned that the country may revert to the previous more stringent MCO if people do not comply with the rules and spike of Covid-19 cases follows. – mkini

