NAJIB IS RIGHT – MAHATHIR & PAKATAN WILL BE TROUNCED IN SNAP GE: WHY? BECAUSE THE PEOPLE KNOW MAHATHIR WILL START TO RENEGE ON HIS WORDS – AND PLOT TO BACKSTAB ANWAR & DAP THE MOMENT HE GETS HIS HANDS ON THE PM’S POST ONCE AGAIN – AND THAT’S PROVIDED HE LIVES UNTIL GE15

SOMEONE just asked me: “Is there a chance for Dr Mahathir and Anwar to take over Putrajaya from Muhyiddin Yassin if there is a snap election within the next 18 months?”

My answer was a bold “No”. There are several reasons why.

1. The relationship between Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Anwar Ibrahim not perceived to be cordial. Their media statements and public outlook show their glaring differences.

2. The continuous belief that the DAP shadow is overwhelming and commanding Pakatan Harapan has caused discomfort in the larger Malay community, especially in the suburban and rural areas.

3. The younger generation who will play a vital role in the next election is neither interested nor feeling connected to the reform agenda linked to Anwar and PKR.

4. The Covid-19 pandemic gives an added advantage to Perikatan Nasional which is pouring out the incentives for the people and the economy even though businesses are still bleeding and a stitch here and there is not addressing the criticality. Cash in hand in the next 12 months is more important than making Dr Mahathir or Anwar the next prime minister.

5. The Najib factor. Whether we like it or not the bitter truth is this man still holds significant weight in the political game. The bashing song that Dr Mahathir keeps singing has had its day. It is definitely not an evergreen number. And now he once again wants to play the same tune. It will not work. I have said many times that the “against Najib tune” will backfire one day.

6. Whichever party helms the government must have the Malay unity agenda as its top priority. On this note Dr Mahathir has failed this time. He has sent mixed signals to the community. One day he says the Malays are capable and the next day he says they are lazy. The younger generation will not buy that anymore. In the short 22 months it was in power, PH was seen to be undecided on the Malay unity agenda and it gave Umno and PAS an opening over which to form an alliance. Obviously others in Bersatu realised that an Umno-PAS tie-up and the continued alliance of Bersatu with DAP would eventually cause Bersatu to be shunned by the Malay community.

7. PKR is fast losing its shine and even its relevance. As it is a multiracial party, it can never champion any race based agenda. This compounded by the fact that just like DAP, it has been largely run by one family. It becomes harder for it to not only keep the current support but also to attract new and fresh faces. It has no real agenda anymore as people view it to have only a single objective since its leader returned to action. The reformation mantra no longer resonates especially with the younger generation.

8. It was Dr Mahathir himself who brought down his government. No matter however he wants to justify his actions, none of them have been endorsed in totality and collectively by PH.This is important if PH wants to impress the masses. PKR, DAP, Amanah and Warisan have thus far stayed in the grey area on his justification for his resignation. What is more baffling is that he remained interim prime minister knowing very well that it only meant one thing: that a new prime minister will be appointed by the Agong. So why all the whining now? What did he expect to happen when he single handedly removed his cabinet? Will the public want to once again put the baton in his and his team’s handd? He had rather dropped it than pass it on when he had the chance.

Though some may not agree with my take – it is not one that I myself prefer – unfortunately the reality can be extremely bitter.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.