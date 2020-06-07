DESPERATE FOR POPULARITY, HAS MUHYIDDIN JUMPED THE GUN TO PLEASE THE PEOPLE WITH ‘RECOVERY MODE’ MCO – EVEN AS COVID-19 SPREADS AGGRESSIVELY AGAIN IN SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi ambil langkah ketat di Jeddah selama dua minggu

Saudi mengumumkan penutupan semula Jeddah

mengekang COVID-19 daripada tersebar semula

keputusan diambil kadar tinggi pesakit

pelonggaran perintah berkurung menyaksikan peningkatan berterusan

96,000 jangkitan, 642 kematian, tertinggi di negara Teluk

perintah berkurung jam 3 petang hingga 6 pagi

penangguhan solat di masjid

umrah dilarang setahun

My comments:

The following chart shows that after a slowdown in May the infections suddenly increased at the end of May and into June 2020.

I think the lessons to be learned are that once the restrictions are removed and if people did not have good hygiene (both personal and public) then the Corona Virus will spread again.

The umrah has been banned for a year. There are no foreign pilgrims allowed into Saudi Arabia. The Jeddah airport has been closed to foreign flights.

So this means the Corona Virus which is spreading in Saudi Arabia is from the residents inside the country. Imagine if the umrah and the pilgrimage are allowed ? The virus will most likely explode again not just in Saudi Arabia but around the world.

It is going to take a while before this virus thing settles down to some normalcy.

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

.