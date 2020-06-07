INTERSTATE TRAVEL ALLOWED AGAIN FROM JUNE 10: ‘MOST OF COVID-19 CASES ARE IMPORTED INVOLVING UNDOCUMENTED MIGRANTS’ – MUHYIDDIN

PETALING JAYA: Interstate travel is to be allowed effective June 10, says Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pic).

The Prime Minister said it was in line with the recovery phase of the movement control order (MCO).

This phase from June 10 to Aug 31 is part of the exit strategy, as Covid-19 cases were under control in Malaysia, he added.

“Most of the cases are imported cases, and those involving undocumented migrants,” he said.

ANN

