‘RECOVERY MODE’ MCO FROM JUNE 10 TO AUG 31 – MUHYIDDIN AGREES TO LIFT MOST MOVEMENT CONTROL RESTRICTIONS

PM announces ‘recovery mode’ MCO from June 10, various activities allowed

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin today announced that the current conditional movement control order (MCO) will be replaced with a more relaxed version which he described as a “recovery” MCO from June 10 onwards.

Under the recovery MCO which will last until August 31, he said there will be further easing of regulations with interstate travel and various recreational activities allowed.

This is the second phase of easing after the first round of relaxation under the conditional MCO which began on May 4 and was later extended to June 9.

The relaxation saw many businesses, which had been shut since March 18 under the full MCO, resume operations.

Yesterday, the government also announced hair salons and barbers can resume business on June 10 while pasar malam (night markets) and bazaars can operate from June 15. MKINI

