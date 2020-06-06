MUHYIDDIN TRYING TO SIPHON PETRONAS’ DWINDLING BILLIONS OVER TO MAS? ALREADY HEAD OF AILING NATIONAL OIL FIRM, WAN ZULKIFLEE NOW PICKED TO CHAIR MAS, ANOTHER GIGANTIC DISASTER

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Saturday appointed Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin, the president and chief executive officer of state oil firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), as chairman of Malaysia Airlines (Mas).

Wan Zulkiflee will take over as chairman of the national carrier effective on July 1, Muhyiddin said in a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Earlier there were many rumours on Wan Zulkifllee’s resignation from Petronas.

It was also unclear on the reason why Wan Zul has decided to leave Petronas where he has spent his entire career since 1983.

Petronas on Saturday morning also did not answer any queries from the media.

In response to a query by Bernama, Petronas said it does no comment on market rumour or speculation, that is consistent with its practices.

But it was confirmed at 4.30pm local time on Saturday that Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Aziz, the executive vice president and group chief financial officer at Petronas, will take over as group CEO of the energy company.

– Bernama

