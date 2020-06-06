MAHATHIR STILL A POWERFUL FORCE AMONG THE MALAYS? LET’S SEE IF HE CAN HANG ONTO BERSATU FIRST!

FORMER prime ministers Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Najib Razak are still popular among Malay voters, said Merdeka Centre for Opinion Research executive director Ibrahim Suffian.

“Najib’s support is around 45%-50% among Malays and it is in line with Umno’s support, but he doesn’t have national appeal.

“His support is constrained to one segment of Malays and is much lower elsewhere. On a national scale, he is divisive,” said Ibrahim during a webinar yesterday.

Ibrahim was speaking at a webinar organised by Yusof Ishak Institute (ISEAS): Coalitions, Covid-19 and Changes in Malaysia.

However, he said Najib was acceptable as Umno mainly contested in Malay seats anyway.

“Najib can still play a role. Although he did minimal campaigning during the by-elections in Semenyih, Cameron Highlands and Tanjung Piai, BN picked up more than 70% of the Malay votes.”

Meanwhile, Ibrahim believed 94-year-old Dr Mahathir has a reservoir of support.

“In our last survey in January, Dr Mahathir’s Malay approval was around 52%. And when he was prime minister, he had strong support from Malays and non-Malays.

“If put to the test, Dr Mahathir will give Najib and Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin a run for their money despite his small staffing.

“If he contests again in the next elections, he can challenge Perikatan Nasional for Malay votes and he can transcend Malay votes,” said Ibrahim.

Dr Mahathir’s resignation as prime minister on February 24 allowed the Malay-centric Perikatan Nasional pact to form the new federal government.

Perikatan is powered by three major Malay parties: Umno, PAS and Bersatu.

In recent days there have been talks that Dr Mahathir is once again trying to stitch together a new deal with Sabah-based Warisan and Pakatan Harapan to take over the federal government.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.