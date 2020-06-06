‘IT WAS ME! IT WAS ME! I’M THE ONE WHO CONVINCED JUGAH TO JUMP SHIP’ – INSTEAD OF BEING ASHAMED OF HIS TREACHERY, AZMIN – EASILY THE MOST HATED POLITICIAN – CROWS AS SARAWAK MP DEFECTS TO PERIKATAN

Gombak MP Azmin Ali’s bloc struck another blow on Pakatan Harapan and its allies, by successfully engineering another defection from PKR.

Sources told Malaysiakini that the bloc was responsible for negotiating Lubok Antu MP Jugah Muyang’s exit from PKR and give support for the Perikatan Nasional government, which was made public yesterday.

The source said negotiations began two weeks ago with Saratok MP Ali Biju engaging with Jugah.

Ali was among the 10 MPs led by Azmin who defected from PKR.

The group’s defection, coupled with Bersatu pulling out of Harapan, was instrumental in the formation of the new Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

After making public the defection yesterday, Jugah (sitting in the middle, below) was this morning brought to meet with Azmin at his official residence. Ali (on the left) was also present.

They then travelled together to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s official residence at noon.

There, Jugah formally submitted a statutory declaration to Muhyiddin declaring his support for the PN government (photo, at the top).

Azmin later posted pictures of the meeting on Twitter and congratulated Jugah, calling him an “Iban Warrior”.

Azmin later posted pictures of the meeting on Twitter and congratulated Jugah, calling him an "Iban Warrior".

Shortly after Jugah declared his support for PN yesterday, a triumphant Azmin also took to Twitter with a less-than cryptic message.

“Hoping for the hornbill to land on Harapan but it turned out the hornbill is loyal to Perikatan.

“Let’s go to another bird park,” he said. Jugah is an MP from Sarawak, the land of the hornbills.

"Harapkan kenyalang hinggap harapan, rupanya kenyalang setia perikatan.

Jom, pergi Taman Burung yang lain."

Jugah's defection helped neutralised efforts by the rival Bersatu camp led by Langkawi MP Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Mahathir’s camp had been negotiating for Sri Gading MP Shahruddin Md Salleh’s switch to his side.

Shahruddin on Thursday finally resigned as deputy works minister, calling it a “mistake” to join the PN government.

The defection to each side maintains the status quo, with Muhyiddin controlling the government with a two-seat majority.

In a related development, Bukit Gantang MP Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (above), who is an independent MP supporting Muhyiddin, also met with Muhyiddin to submit his membership form to join Bersatu.

This was announced on Bersatu’s official Facebook page.

Abu Hussin Hafiz had quit Umno in June 2018 and remained as an independent since.

When Muhyiddin formed his new coalition, Abu Hussin Hafiz had supported him.

The Harapan government collapsed in late February, after Muhyiddin, who is the Bersatu president, pulled his party out of the coalition government.

Muhyiddin was sworn in as the new prime minister on March 1, after Mahathir refused to lead a new coalition Muhyiddin put together, comprising Bersatu, BN, PAS, GPS, PBS and STAR.

Mahathir had indicated he planned to take Bersatu back to Harapan but at present, Muhyiddin appears to have the upper hand in the party.

