ARMED WITH AN UMNO ACE UP HIS SLEEVE, ‘SERIAL BETRAYER’ MUHYIDDIN GETS READY TO BETRAY BERSATU AFTER BETRAYING MAHATHIR: ‘HE HAS AN OPEN INVITATION TO HOP OVER TO UMNO & LEAD THEM AS PM CANDIDATE INTO GE15 IF HIS STRONG-ARM TACTICS FAIL. SO IF HE CAN’T DOMINATE BERSATU, HE IS HAPPY TO ABANDON IT & WIPE IT OUT WITH AN ELECTION GAMBLE’

Amidst all the confusion one man has done what is right. He has had the courage to admit he made a mistake and he has based his move on a principle, which was that it was wrong to go against what his constituents had voted for at the election.

Meanwhile, the increasingly desperate ‘PM8′ has tossed all rules out of the window and is issuing thug instructions to sack anyone who disagrees with him in the party he has attempted to seize control of.

Yet at the same time everyone knows he has an open invitation in his back pocket to hop over to UMNO and lead them as PM candidate into an election if his strong-arm tactics fail with Bersatu.

So, if he can’t dominate the party he is happy to abandon it and wipe it out with an election gamble.

This would involve convincing the Agong to ignore the fact he was originally lied to by ‘PM8′ and to call and election instead of giving the actual majority coalition its right to form a government.

He is providing a twisted and turning path for Bersatu’s followers.

Do What Is Right And The Path Is Clear

PPBM’s Shahruddin Md Salleh today announced his resignation as the deputy works minister, becoming the first MP from the three-month old Perikatan Nasional government to defect to the opposition. the Sri Gading MP’s statement today ends days of speculation on his political loyalty since joining Muhyiddin Yassin to form an alliance with Barisan Nasional, PAS, GPS and other MPs to form a new government following the collapse of Pakatan Harapan last February. Shahruddin said he had made an “incorrect” in joining the PN government, adding that he should have considered his constituents who “voted for Pakatan Harapan” in the 14th general election. “As the first step to correct this mistake, I am resigning from my post as I was appointed by the prime minister of the PN government,” he said. On Monday, Shahruddin expressed hope that both Muhyiddin and Dr Mahathir Mohamad could close ranks and strengthen PPBM. This was after the party membership of Mahathir and four other MPs was declared void by PPBM, after they joined the opposition bloc during the May 18 Dewan Rakyat sitting. “I do not want to see PPBM become weak because we are split and fighting. I also do not want to see PPBM dead and forgotten,” Shahruddin had said.

