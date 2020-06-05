BOMBSHELL – ‘MAKE SURE NAJIB GETS OFF SCOT-FREE OR ELSE…’: THE MESSAGE TO TOTTERING MUHYIDDIN IS CLEAR AS SRC TRIAL CONCLUDES – CROOKED ZAHID & NAJIB WILL TRIGGER A SNAP GE EVEN AS ‘YOU WILL GET NOTHING’ MAHATHIR & PAKATAN JOIN FORCES TO SNATCH BACK ‘COUP GOVT’

Two of the country’s biggest crooks – Najib Razak and Zahid Hamidi – are tag-team again. After speculations that both were fighting tooth and nail to become the next prime minister, it appears that the former PM and the former Deputy PM have reached a consensus. Regardless who will become the next PM, it’s nightmare to the national coffers – and PM Muhyiddin.

“We are ready for GE15. Are you ready to be with us?” – screamed a Facebook post blasted by UMNO president Zahid Hamidi yesterday (June 3). Apparently, the disgraced thief who is facing record 87 charges related to money laundering, corruption and criminal breach of trust (CBT) did not appear to be worried at all, unlike the time when Pakatan Harapan was the government.

But Zahid isn’t the only one who has been grinning from ear to ear ever since Muhyiddin Yassin betrayed the voters and his own government by forming a new backdoor government with the corrupt UMNO party. Najib Razak, who is facing corruption and money laundering charges involving RM2.3 billion of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds, is equally overjoyed.

Both Najib and Zahid hope to return to the

corridors of power

as prime minister and deputy prime minister – again.

It doesn’t matter who becomes the No.

1 or No.

2.

But based on popularity and intellectual, common sense says Zahid is too dumb to lead the country.

It would be quite torturing to hear the Java-immigrant speaks his classical English on the international stage.

The fact that Zahid posted his naughty message about UMNO’s readiness for the 15th General Election after a visit by Najib to his home on Tuesday (June 2) night suggests that the 3-month-old Muhyiddin government could come to an abrupt end, potentially making the traitor Muhyiddin the shortest serving prime minister in the history of the country.

Unless Muhyiddin is part of Najib and Zahid’s plan for the so-called snap election, the backdoor prime minister is toast. Fighting with Mahathir for the control of Bersatu (PPBM) party, Mr. Muhyiddin is leading a very unstable government with razor-thin support of merely 112 MPs – only 1 majority in the 222-seat Parliament after Sri Gading MP Shahruddin Md Salleh defected to Mahathir’s camp today.

Obviously Muhyiddin’s balls are in the hands of UMNO, the biggest ally in a loosely glued Perikatan Nasional government, a coalition which is not even legally registered.

And now Najib and Zahid have warned their

puppet

– Prime Minister Muhyiddin – that his balls would be squeezed or crushed if he tries to be funny and refuses to do as told.

The message from Zahid’s Facebook post was simple – if Najib does not get a favourable result from his current corruption trials, all bets are off. Because Najib’s trial is about to conclude, any sign that he would potentially be sent to jail will similarly apply to Zahid. Hence, both crooks agreed to unite and sent an ultimatum – free Najib or UMNO will pull out of Muhyiddin’s government.

Actually, a simple withdrawal of support from only Najib and Zahid, resulting in a loss of 2 votes, is sufficient to see the collapse of Muhyiddin government. The Zahid’s seemingly victorious message was also meant for Mahathir. If the 94-year-old former PM continues his huffing and puffing to blow Muhyiddin’s “straw house” down, Mahathir will get nothing if a snap election is called.

That explains why following Zahid’s message, Najib immediately whined, moaned and bitched about a general election, even though it is

not a mandatory.

Like how Agong (King) was misled to believe that Muhyiddin had the number, which he most likely didn’t have, the king can actually repeat the process of finding a new prime minister – without dissolving the Parliament.

But Najib deliberately put words in Agong’s mouth that a snap election must be called in the event that Muhyddin lost his majority. The King will look incredibly foolish and biased – even racist – if he listens to Najib and refuses to appoint a new prime minister (from multiracial Opposition) but had gladly appointed Muhyiddin as the new prime minister of a “Malay-only” Perikatan Nasional government.

Najib argued that even if opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) has enough MPs, the number would be small hence a snap election is necessary. But if the King were to act according to Najib’s advice, the monarch has to explain why Muhyiddin can be appointed as a new PM when he had the support of only 113 MPs, but PH cannot snatch back its government if it also has 113 MPs.

Interestingly, the message – “We are ready for GE15” – suspiciously appeared to suggest the idea of a snap election came from only Zahid and Najib. Would it not be more appropriate to post the message as “UMNO is ready for GE15”? Who is Najib, a party advisor, to decide on behalf of UMNO without any involvement from UMNO Deputy President Mohamad Hasan, who has been silent so far?

More importantly, PAS president Hadi Awang was not present in Zahid’s luxury home during the announcement of a potential election. Hadi’s silence, despite his promotion as Special Envoy to the Middle East with ministerial rank, is absolutely breathtaking. The old rivalry for influence among the Malay grassroots at village level seems to have started between UMNO and PAS.

Both UMNO and PAS are trying to cover the

bad bloods

from spilling out on the streets over battle to put their own people as village heads, an important position to influence Malay voters in rural area.

Therefore, it’s safe to say that Najib and Zahid are the only two crooks anxious to have a general election in the middle of the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Besides, judging by the number of promotions accorded to UMNO warlords and big guns to GLCs (government-linked companies), and even governorship of Malacca (Melaka), the de-facto federal government appears to be UMNO, not Muhyiddin’s party. Yes, Najib and Zahid were in fact extremely desperate when they threatened to pull out, unless given a get out of jail free cards.

Najib and Zahid were betting the coward prime minister can be intimidated and cowed to throw away their criminal charges. Both crooks were encouraged by the High Court’s refusal to hear a senior lawyer’s revision application against a Sessions Court’s decision to discharge Najib’s stepson, Riza Aziz, over money laundering involving US$248 million linked to 1MDB funds.

Muhyiddin is left with very little choice but to quietly interfere to free Najib Razak. However, freeing Najib does not guarantee that the thief will not pull out of the “temporary” backdoor government anyway. As mentioned, unless Muhyiddin is part of Najib and Zahid’s grand plan to advise the King to dissolve the Parliament, the backdoor prime minister is game over.

Get real, unless Muhyiddin is willing to create more than 112 ministries for every single MP in his camp, the defections would continue. His government is as strong as only 72 ministers in his Cabinet. In theory, the remaining 40 MPs who are not currently a minister may switch sides. What the Opposition needs to do is to offer a full ministership to any of the 40 MPs. Mr. Prime Minister Muhyiddin is in deep shit!!

