BOMBSHELL – ‘MAKE SURE NAJIB GETS OFF SCOT-FREE OR ELSE…’: THE MESSAGE TO TOTTERING MUHYIDDIN IS CLEAR AS SRC TRIAL CONCLUDES – CROOKED ZAHID & NAJIB WILL TRIGGER A SNAP GE EVEN AS ‘YOU WILL GET NOTHING’ MAHATHIR & PAKATAN JOIN FORCES TO SNATCH BACK ‘COUP GOVT’

Politics | June 5, 2020 by | 0 Comments

    

   

    

PM Najib and Deputy PM Zahid Wear Crowns

     

 

   

Muhyiddin Yassin - Najib Razak and Zahid Hamidi Threaten 15th General Election

   

    

    

Najib Razak vs Mahathir Mohamad

  

   

   

 

    

    

   

Zahid Hamidi and Najib Razak - Solemn

   

   

   

Muhyiddin Yassin - Prime Minister Legitimacy In Question

      

FINANCE TWITTER

.

 

 

Copyright © 2020 | Malaysia Chronicle