IF MAHATHIR IS TO BE PM AGAIN, MIGHT AS WELL LET MUHYIDDIN STAY & HANG HIMSELF – BOTH HAVE THE SAME UMNO ‘DNA’ – BOTH WILL RENEGE ON THEIR WORDS – UNDER EITHER, CORRUPTION WILL FLOURISH: PKR ABSENT FROM MAHATHIR MEETING WITH WARISAN, AMANAH & DAP

Dr Mahathir Mohamad met with several Pakatan Harapan leaders this afternoon.

PKR leaders were notably absent from the meeting.

The former premier’s aide Adam Mukhriz Mohd Muhayeddin shared an image of the meeting on Facebook earlier today.

“Today Mahathir had a meeting together with Pakatan Harapan Plus (Mahathir’s Bersatu and Warisan) and after that (Sri Gading MP) Shahruddin Salleh paid a surprise visit to Mahathir after he announced his resignation,” he posted.

The post was accompanied by the hashtag #KembalikanPilihanMajoriti (reinstate the majority’s choice).

Those seen in the photograph were Mahathir, disputed Bersatu deputy president Mukhriz Mahathir, disputed Bersatu secretary-general Marzuki Yahaya, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, Warisan president Shafie Apdal, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and DAP organising secretary Anthony Loke.

Asked about PKR’s absence, party secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution (photo) declined to comment.

Marzuki, meanwhile, told Malaysiakini that today’s event was “not an official meeting” when quizzed on why no PKR leaders were in attendance.

Speculation has been rife that Mahathir and Harapan are planning a counter-coup on Perikatan Nasional.

The rumour intensified today following Shahruddin’s resignation as deputy minister and apparent defection from PN, which reduces the government’s two-seat majority by half.

Harapan has hinted that they possess the numbers to reclaim Putrajaya.

However, sources said that deciding between Mahathir and PKR president Anwar Ibrahim for a PM candidate remains a sore point for the former ruling coalition.

PN stormed into power following a political coup in late February after Muhyiddin withdrew Bersatu from Harapan, triggering the collapse of the coalition’s 22-month-old government.

Following a week-long political crisis, Muhyiddin was sworn in as the eighth prime minister after forming the PN alliance with Umno, BN, PAS, GPS and STAR.

MKINI

.