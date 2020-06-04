MAHATHIR-ANWAR NOW HAVE 130 MPs – MUHYIDDIN, A FIGURE OF CONTEMPT NO ONE HAS ANY RESPECT FOR, CAN EXPECT VOTERS TO SPIT ON HIS POLITICAL GRAVE WHEN HE FINALLY GOES

SHAHRUDDIN Salleh’s resignation as the deputy works minister today has raised uncertainties over Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s grip on power, with the possibility of his razor-thin government being removed.

Muhyiddin held a two-seat majority before today but with Shahruddin’s resignation, the number is now down to one.

An unconfirmed copy of Shahruddin’s resignation letter circulated online mentioned he would continue as a Perikatan Nasional backbencher.

However, in a statement attributed to Shahruddin on his resignation, which was also circulated on social media, the Bersatu MP said that he made a “political mistake” in supporting the coalition.

Shahruddin has not confirmed the authenticity of the statement and the resignation letter.

Once touted as a Muhyiddin loyalist, Shahruddin was seen entering Yayasan Al-Bukhary in Kuala Lumpur this evening where he held a brief meeting with former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The meeting took place just after news about Shahruddin’s resignation was made public.

The Sri Gading MP reportedly confirmed his resignation to the media at Yayasan Al-Bukhary but sidestepped questions on his support for the Perikatan government.

“Lain kali jawab soalan media (I will answer questions from the media next time),” he said.

A 51-second video of Shahruddin’s meeting with the Bersatu co-founder was posted on Dr Mahathir’s Twitter account, with the caption “Selamat Kembali (Welcome back)”.

With it images were also posted of Dr Mahathir in meetings with Warisan president Mohd Shafie Apdal, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and organising secretary Anthony Loke.

A China Press news report earlier today stated that the Dr Mahathir-Anwar Ibrahim group has the support of 130 MPs, enough to form a new government.

The report also stated that Anwar will be the new prime minister with Shafie as his deputy.

