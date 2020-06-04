ALI RUSTAM NOW A ‘TUN’ & GOVERNOR OF MALACCA – UNDER MUHYIDDIN, CORRUPTION NOT ONLY FORGIVEN BUT ALSO REWARDED SO LONG AS HE STAYS IN POWER: EX-MB MAKES COMEBACK DESPITE BEING FOUND GUILTY OF VOTE-BUYING IN UMNO & ‘OVERSPENDING’ ON HIS SON’S SUPER-LAVISH WEDDING – STATE NOW HOLIER-THAN-THOU TO ‘REVIEW’ SALES OF ALCOHOL, LIQUOR LAWS

Politics | June 4, 2020 by | 0 Comments

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Melaka chief minister Ali Rustam was today presented with the instrument of appointment as the state’s seventh Yang Di-Pertua Negeri.

The presentation ceremony was held at Istana Negara here, by Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

Ali will hold the office for four years, replacing Khalil Yaakob whose tenure ended today.

Sultan Abdullah also conferred the Darjah Kebesaran Seri Maharaja Mangku Negara award to Ali which carries the title Tun.

Also in attendance were Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and wife, Chief Secretary to the Government Mohd Zuki Ali, Chief Minister Sulaiman Md Ali and Speaker Ab Rauf Yusoh.

Ali, 70, from Bukit Katil, served as the Melaka chief minister from 1999 to 2013.

RELATED STORIES: 

Malaysia wedding sparks corruption inquiry

Ali Rustam barred from contesting

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Malacca plans to review liquor sale regulations

The Malacca state government plans to review the regulations governing the sale of liquor and alcoholic beverages in the state, Chief Minister Sulaiman Md Ali said.

He said new guidelines will also be considered and the review will involve the cooperation of the police, Customs Department and local authorities there.

“The state government is aware of the recent cases of drink-driving accidents which have led to the death of innocent people.

“The move to conduct the review is in support of the recommendation by the prime minister who had proposed amendments to the Road Transport Act 1987 or Act 333, so that heavier penalties could be imposed on individuals convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” he said in a statement today.

Road accidents caused by drink-driving had also given rise to social and economic consequences when families are affected following the death of a breadwinner, he added.

Meanwhile, on behalf of the state government, Sulaiman congratulated the Malacca Historic City Council and Jasin Municipal Council on being recognised as among the country’s 10 happiest cities in conjunction with the International Day of Happiness.

He said the recognition will spur both local authorities to continue to provide their best service to the community while simultaneously inspire Alor Gajah Municipal Council and Hang Tuah Municipal Council to strive harder for the recognition.

“It is important for all local authorities to receive the recognition because with this achievement, Malacca will be the happiest state in the country,” he said. – Bernama 

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / BERNAMA

.

 

Copyright © 2020 | Malaysia Chronicle