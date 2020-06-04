IN INTRICATE GAME OF THREATS & COUNTER-THREATS, BERSATU MP TAKES ‘FIRST STEP’ AGAINST MUHYIDDIN – BUT STAYS GOVT BACKBENCHER: NEXT STEP – TO TELL AGONG HE’S AMONG THE MPs SUPPORTING MAHATHIR & PAKATAN AS THE NEXT GOVT?

PETALING JAYA: The resignation of Shahruddin Md Salleh as the deputy works minister in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government will not affect the alliance’s strength in the Dewan Rakyat.

FMT has learnt that the PPBM MP, who said he made a mistake in joining Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s administration following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government last February, has made it clear that he wants to remain as a government backbencher.

“Despite not being part of the government, he will support Muhyiddin as prime minister,” said a source close to the Sri Gading MP.

Earlier, Shahruddin said he had made an “incorrect” move in joining the PN government, adding that he should have considered his constituents who “voted for Pakatan Harapan” in the 14th general election.

“As the first step to correct this mistake, I am resigning from my post as I was appointed by the prime minister of the PN government,” he said.

News of his resignation was welcomed by Pakatan Harapan leaders and supporters, many of whom said it was a sign that the former ruling coalition would return to federal power.

“Only one (seat) majority. We will be back,” PKR’s Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil posted on Twitter. -FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Shahruddin meets Dr M, dodges poser on who he supports

Bersatu lawmaker Shahruddin Salleh had a brief meeting with former premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the Yayasan Al-Bukhary in Kuala Lumpur this evening. The meeting came in the wake of the Sri Gading MP tendering his resignation as deputy works minister. Met by Malaysiakini as he left the building, Shahruddin confirmed his resignation but sidestepped a question on whether he still supported the Perikatan Nasional government. “Lain kali jawab soalan media (I will answer questions from the media next time),” he replied. Although he failed to shed light on his current stand, a 51-second video posted on Mahathir’s Twitter account suggested that he had switched camps. The video was captioned “Selamat Kembali (Welcome back).” Dr Mahathir Mohamad ✔@chedetofficial Selamat kembali. 1,322 Twitter Ads info and privacy 507 people are talking about this Prior to Shahruddin entering the building, Malaysiakini spotted vehicles belonging to DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and organising secretary Anthony Loke leaving the premises. Earlier, a statement attributed to Shahruddin was circulated on social media, in which the Bersatu MP stated that he made a “political mistake” in supporting PN. According to the statement, Shahruddin said he should have acknowledged that the voters in Sri Gading cast their ballots for Pakatan Harapan in the last general election. “In my first step to rectify this mistake (of supporting PN), I have tendered my resignation because I was appointed by the prime minister (Muhyiddin Yassin) and PN government,” it read. However, Shahruddin’s purported resignation letter was also circulated. In this letter, it is mentioned that he would continue as a PN backbencher. Both the statement and resignation letter could not be verified. If Shahruddin withdraws his support for Muhyiddin and PN, the nascent alliance would be left with a single seat advantage. Bersatu is faced with an internal feud between Muhyiddin, who is the party president, and Mahathir, the disputed chairperson. Based on the last Parliament sitting on May 18, it was revealed that PN only has a two-seat majority while Harapan has hinted that it possesses sufficient numbers to reclaim Putrajaya. PN stormed into power following a political coup in late February after Muhyiddin withdrew Bersatu from Harapan, triggering the collapse of the coalition’s 22-month-old government. Following a week-long political crisis, Muhyiddin was sworn in as the eighth prime minister after forming the PN alliance with Umno, BN, PAS and GPS. MKINI

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI

.