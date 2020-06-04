BOMBSHELL – MUHYIDDIN PREPARES FOR IMMINENT LOSS OF POWER – TO DISCUSS JOINING UMNO TONIGHT: EMERGENCY MEETING CALLED TONIGHT TO FORMALIZE MAHATHIR & GANG’S SACKING – ‘IF IT IS TRUE, THE RIVER WILL START FLOWING TO THE SEA’

BERSATU is expected to formalise the removal of Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his faction at the party’s emergency supreme council meeting tonight, a source told The Malaysian Insight.

The source said the party will also discuss how Bersatu can join Umno.

“Although no agenda was sent about tonight’s meeting, we are expecting this,” said one supreme council member.

“Muhyiddin Yassin needs to finalise the sackings and legitimise it through the supreme council. That’s why supreme council members aligned to Dr Mahathir were also removed today.”

Two of Dr Mahathir’s supporters – supreme council member Akhramsyah Muamar Ubaidah Sanusi and disputed secretary-general Marzuki Yahya – were terminated from their positions today.

Akhramsyah was removed from the supreme council while Marzuki was removed as Penang Bersatu chief.

Their removals follow Dr Mahathir and four other Bersatu leaders and MPs last week.

The leaders that were removed include deputy president Mukhriz Mahathir (Jerlun MP), youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (Muar), supreme council member Maszlee Malik (Simpang Renggam) and Amiruddin Hamzah (Kubang Pasu).

“I expect the supreme council to also discuss how Bersatu can join Umno,” said the supreme council member.

This follows a Sinar Harian report today that Bersatu leaders are currently in talks with Umno to join the party.

The report said Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang are open to allowing Muhyiddin to continue as the prime minister if Bersatu joins Umno.

Bersatu was formed in September 2016 by Dr Mahathir and Muhyiddin to fight Umno in the last general election. The party later joined Pakatan Harapan to defeat Barisan Nasional in 2018.

But less than two years after winning the election, Muhyiddin pulled Bersatu out from Pakatan Harapan and formed the Perikatan Nasional government with Umno, PAS, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and several smaller Sabah parties. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

