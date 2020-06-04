‘COUNTER-COUP’ KICKS OFF – MUHYIDDIN DOWN TO 1 SEAT MAJORITY IN PARLIAMENT: SRI GADING MP QUITS AS DEPUTY MINISTER, SAYS REPORT – IN TIT FOR TAT FOR MUHYIDDIN SACKING 3 TOP BERSATU LEADERS ALIGNED TO MAHATHIR

SHAHRUDDIN Salleh announced his resignation as deputy works minister with immediate effect today, saying he made a mistake in joining the Perikatan Nasional administration.

The Sri Gading lawmaker said in a statement that the decision to tender his resignation was made after he had realised that it was wrong for him to support PN.

“I made the wrong political judgment by joining Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“I should have prioritised the Sri Gading voters who chose Pakatan Harapan (PH) at the 14th general election,” the Bersatu lawmaker said.

Shahruddin said he decided to resign to make amends for his mistake.

“To make amends for my mistake, I hereby resign as I was appointed deputy minister by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin from PN,” he said.

Two days ago, Shahruddin discussed his position in Bersatu and described himself as “Muhyiddin’s boy”, having been Muhyiddin’s political secretary from 1998 to 2009.

He was the sole representative from Bersatu in the Johor Assembly during the last term after Bersatu was formed in 2016.

He quit Umno after Muhyiddin was sacked for speaking out against the 1Malaysian Development Berhad scandal.

Shahruddin was Umno Pagoh vice-president where Muhyiddin was the chief. Then later, when Bersatu was formed, Shahruddin became the party’s first secretary-general. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT