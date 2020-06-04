‘COUNTER-COUP’ KICKS OFF – MUHYIDDIN DOWN TO 1 SEAT MAJORITY IN PARLIAMENT: SRI GADING MP QUITS AS DEPUTY MINISTER, SAYS REPORT – IN TIT FOR TAT FOR MUHYIDDIN SACKING 3 TOP BERSATU LEADERS ALIGNED TO MAHATHIR
SHAHRUDDIN Salleh announced his resignation as deputy works minister with immediate effect today, saying he made a mistake in joining the Perikatan Nasional administration.
The Sri Gading lawmaker said in a statement that the decision to tender his resignation was made after he had realised that it was wrong for him to support PN.
“I made the wrong political judgment by joining Perikatan Nasional (PN).
“I should have prioritised the Sri Gading voters who chose Pakatan Harapan (PH) at the 14th general election,” the Bersatu lawmaker said.
Shahruddin said he decided to resign to make amends for his mistake.
“To make amends for my mistake, I hereby resign as I was appointed deputy minister by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin from PN,” he said.
Two days ago, Shahruddin discussed his position in Bersatu and described himself as “Muhyiddin’s boy”, having been Muhyiddin’s political secretary from 1998 to 2009.
He was the sole representative from Bersatu in the Johor Assembly during the last term after Bersatu was formed in 2016.
He quit Umno after Muhyiddin was sacked for speaking out against the 1Malaysian Development Berhad scandal.
Shahruddin was Umno Pagoh vice-president where Muhyiddin was the chief. Then later, when Bersatu was formed, Shahruddin became the party’s first secretary-general. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
Muhyiddin’s axe falls on three Bersatu leaders aligned to Dr M
Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin has expelled three leaders at the central and state levels aligned to disputed party chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad.
They are Bersatu supreme council member Akhramsyah Sanusi, Penang Bersatu chief Marzuki Yahya and Kedah Bersatu deputy chief Anuar Abdul Hamid.
Their termination letters, sighted by Malaysiakini, were dated June 2, 2020 and used the Bersatu president’s letterhead.
However, the letters did not state any reason for their removal.
Marzuki told Malaysiakini he received his letter through WhatsApp from Bersatu organising secretary Suhaimi Yahya yesterday while Anuar received his, this morning.
For the record, Marzuki was also Bersatu’s secretary-general but was terminated by Muhyiddin recently.
The termination was not recognised by Mahathir, who said he was not consulted as the party chairperson.
Marzuki (photo) said he believes the sackings constitute an attempt to purge Bersatu of those who are not on the same page with the president.
“This termination is because I do not share the same opinion as the president and it looks like all who are not on the same page as him will face action,” he added.
Marzuki, who confirmed that Akhramsyah had received his letter as well, said he was puzzled over the latter’s removal as he was one of Bersatu’s seven founding members.
“Perhaps he also has a similar stand like mine. Maybe this is an effort to ensure there won’t be anyone who speaks up against him (Muhyiddin) left.
“This means there is no democracy in the party,” he added.
Marzuki also revealed there were no attempts to seek his explanation prior to being slapped with the termination letter.
‘Clearing Kedah Bersatu of pro-Mahathir leaders’
Meanwhile, Anuar (photo) claimed his sacking as Kedah Bersatu deputy chief was an attempt by Muhyiddin’s faction to clear the state leadership of Mahathir supporters.
“Before this, they sacked Mukhriz Mahathir (Kedah Bersatu chief). So with my sacking, there are no top leaders and this would make it easier for them to take over Kedah,” he told Malaysiakini.
Anuar believes that the termination was related to the reports he had lodged with MACC and the Bersatu disciplinary board against Muhyiddin and the organising secretary.
“For me, it is simple, call me to face the disciplinary board and I will tell my side of the story (on why the reports were lodged).
“But they are cowards. They chose to fire me instead,” he added.
In a media statement later, Anuar said he does not recognise the termination because it must be discussed with the Bersatu chairperson.
Muhyiddin and Mahathir have been embroiled in a tussle since February when the former withdrew Bersatu from Pakatan Harapan, leading to the collapse of the coalition’s government.
Following a week-long political crisis, Muhyiddin was appointed as prime minister on March 1.
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MKINI
.