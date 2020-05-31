FOR ONCE NIK ABDUH IS RIGHT – DON’T BE SO SHAMELESS MAHATHIR – LET YOUNGER LEADERS LIKE ANWAR BE PM – NOT ONLY DOES HE CONTROL MORE MPs THAN YOU – YOU’RE TOO CRANKY, UNTRUSTWORTHY & DICTATORIAL TO BE ALLOWED TO BE PM AGAIN

Dr Mahathir Mohamad can offer his advice but not run the country, said PAS central committee member Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Aziz.

“Politics is a long-term (struggle), there are times we calm down and when the time comes, we can heat up (the situation),” he said.

“I continue to see a big mistake in the country where (some) politicians hoping so much for Mahathir to return and helm the country.

“I am sure as a veteran, Mahathir’s role is to advise. He is an old man and the veteran is not tasked with running the country,” Nik Abduh (above) was quoted as saying by Astro Awani in Gua Musang today.

He urged Mahathir to reduce the political drama and not to be too obsessed with ousting the government when the country and the people are threatened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

To end the political drama, Nik Abduh said Mahathir should continue to have a rest and not to be instigated by people surrounding him which would damage his image.

Earlier this week, speculation had been rife that Pakatan Harapan, Mahathir and Warisan would secure 129 MPs on their side to reclaim Putrajaya from Perikatan Nasional led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

On whether Harapan has 129 MPs on its side, PKR president Anwar Ibrahim said it is still in the works and not finalised.

Meanwhile, Bersatu had declared that the party membership of five MPs, including Mahathir, void amid speculation of a counter-coup move.

The others were Mukhriz Mahathir (Jerlun), Amiruddin Hamzah (Kubang Pasu), Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (Muar) and Maszlee Malik (Simpang Renggam).

MKINI

.