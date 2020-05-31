NAJIB’S SLEAZY HAND FINALLY DETECTED IN BERSATU IMPLOSION: HAMZAH ASKED ME TO PULL OF OUT BERSATI TO SUPPORT NAJIB – SYED SADDIQ DROPS BOMBSHELL

PUTRAJAYA: Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (pic) has trained his guns on Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, claiming the party secretary-general had once tried to lure him away from supporting Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during the 14th General Election.

“I still remember that before the general election, a minister met with me in an attempt to pull me out of Bersatu.

“He called me into his office and told me that Muhyiddin was crazy about positions and that he wanted to be prime minister, which is why he was attacking Najib.

“Unfortunately, the same person was given big powers to determine the direction of Bersatu. This person is none other than Hamzah,” Syed Saddiq told reporters at a press conference in Putrajaya Sunday (May 31).

Syed Saddiq was speaking on his capacity as the Armada chief. However, his position as the Armada chief was in question as he was sacked by Bersatu as a member last Thursday.

Syed Saddiq said he could share more such information, but decided to hold back for the time being.

Attempts to contact Hamzah were futile at press time.

At the same time, Syed Saddiq pointed out that the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government cannot be solely blamed on Dr Mahathir’s resignation as prime minister.

According to Syed Saddiq, the plot to bring down the Pakatan government was one that was planned meticulously.

“It started with meticulous discussions and then these people met with Muhyiddin to ask him to lead the new political pact.

“Yes, Pakatan isn’t perfect, there are problems. But our stand is that if we can’t serve the people, then punish us at the ballot box,” he said.

Hamzah joined Bersatu in 2019 and was later appointed as Bersatu secretary-general on March 26 by Muhyiddin, who is the party president.

However, it was disputed by Datuk Marzuki Yahya, who also claimed that he was still the legitimate secretary-general.

At the same time, Syed Saddiq, who spoke at length about the topic, also pointed out that Dr Mahathir’s former political secretary Muhammad Zahid Md Arip was sacked for betraying the nonagenarian.

“Why did Dr Mahathir give Zahid his marching orders a day after the meeting where he stabbed Dr Mahathir in the back?

“The reality is, they instigated Dr Mahathir from the start that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim would allegedly push for Dr Mahathir’s resignation during the Pakatan presidential council meeting.

“That did not happen and they went ahead with the scheme with or without Dr Mahathir,” said Syed Saddiq, who was referring to the Pakatan presidential council meeting on Feb 21.

Meanwhile, Armada information chief Ulya Aqamah Husamudin said the entire Armada wing nationwide still recognises Dr Mahathir as the Bersatu chairman and Syed Saddiq as the party’s Armada chief.

“We are demanding for a special general meeting to be held as soon as possible. A reminder to the top leadership, Armada consists of more than 20% of the total party membership.

“So, we want to remind them to please listen to our voices. We want the supreme council to call for a meeting as soon as possible,” he added.

MKINI

.